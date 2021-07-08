 Skip to main content
Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa National 11-12s, AmCan 9-10s fall in title games
Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa National 11-12s, AmCan 9-10s fall in title games

Napa National Little League 11-12 All-Stars manager Osvaldo Mata was optimistic after his team lost 13-2 to Sonoma in the District 53 Tournament on Tuesday at the Fairfield Pacific fields, in a first championship game that was stopped an inning early due to the 10-run mercy rule.

“It was a tough one,” he said. “The boys battled. Our pitching was there. We made a couple of errors. But we’re just happy to know we’re coming back tomorrow.

“Big shout-out to Francisco Robinson, our lefty. He pitched a heck of a game.”

Robinson pitched a seven-hitter with two walks and two hit batters, giving up very few earned runs as Napa National committed five errors.

Napa National was without Aidan Ramirez, whose pitching had helped the team get to the championship round, on Tuesday and again Wednesday when the teams met for a second and deciding title game.

Sonoma also dominated the rematch, 19-3, to claim the district title and earn a trip to the Section 1 Tournament.

“Not much to say about the game yesterday,” Mata said Thursday. “It was a rough one for the team. I do want to recognize Abe Shweiky, the best hitter all tournament for our team. I’m excited to see what our boys will do next year.”

Shweiky opened the bottom of the first with a single and stole third, and Mike Bonfante and Sebastian Ruiz walked to load the bases with no outs. But the next three batters struck out.

Sonoma score five runs in the top of the second on a double, single, two walks, a hit batter, and an error.

Ruiz stayed aggressive. After drawing a one-out walk in the third, he stole second base as a teammate struck out, drew an overthrow from the catcher, and scampered all the way home to make it a 5-1 game. But Napa National could manage only one more run, in the fifth. After Ruiz singled and was forced out at second on a Kai Blasingame grounder, Blasingame scored on a double by Michael Guerrero.

Meanwhile, down in American Canyon, the host league’s 9-10 All-Stars also struggled against a Sonoma opponent in the championship round.

After falling 10-5 on Tuesday, American Canyon lost 11-0 in Wednesday’s deciding title game.

American Canyon scored a run in the first inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. But Sonoma scored three in the first, one in the third, and six in the fifth.

Wyatt Brown started on the mound for the hosts, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on seven strikeouts and a walk. The younger son of American Canyon High varsity baseball head coach Matt Brown and former Napa High and American Canyon volleyball coach Tara Brown, he also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two run scored at the plate.

Bentley Restivo relieved Brown and pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs with one strikeout and one walk. He was 1 for 3 with an RBI at the plate.

Also for American Canyon on Tuesday, LJ Wright went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Athan Felix was 1 for 4 with a run scored, Mikey Wilson went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI, and Evan Lopez walked and drove in a run.

After a teammate strikes out, Sebastian Ruiz of the Napa National Little League All-Stars steals second base and draws an overthrow from the catcher that allows him to score his team's first run, quieting the Sonoma crowd behind the camera while the Napa crowd comes to life in the distance.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

