Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa National 11-12s, AmCan 9-10s fall in title games

Sonoma score five runs in the top of the second on a double, single, two walks, a hit batter, and an error.

Ruiz stayed aggressive. After drawing a one-out walk in the third, he stole second base as a teammate struck out, drew an overthrow from the catcher, and scampered all the way home to make it a 5-1 game. But Napa National could manage only one more run, in the fifth. After Ruiz singled and was forced out at second on a Kai Blasingame grounder, Blasingame scored on a double by Michael Guerrero.

Meanwhile, down in American Canyon, the host league’s 9-10 All-Stars also struggled against a Sonoma opponent in the championship round.

After falling 10-5 on Tuesday, American Canyon lost 11-0 in Wednesday’s deciding title game.

American Canyon scored a run in the first inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. But Sonoma scored three in the first, one in the third, and six in the fifth.

Wyatt Brown started on the mound for the hosts, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on seven strikeouts and a walk. The younger son of American Canyon High varsity baseball head coach Matt Brown and former Napa High and American Canyon volleyball coach Tara Brown, he also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two run scored at the plate.