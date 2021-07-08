Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa National 11-12s, AmCan 9-10s fall in title games

Napa National Little League 11-12 All-Stars manager Osvaldo Mata was optimistic after his team lost 13-2 to Sonoma in the District 53 Tournament on Tuesday at the Fairfield Pacific fields, in a first championship game that was stopped an inning early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“It was a tough one,” he said. “The boys battled. Our pitching was there. We made a couple of errors. But we’re just happy to know we’re coming back tomorrow.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
“Big shout-out to Francisco Robinson, our lefty. He pitched a heck of a game.”
Robinson pitched a seven-hitter with two walks and two hit batters, giving up very few earned runs as Napa National committed five errors.
Napa National was without Aidan Ramirez, whose pitching had helped the team get to the championship round, on Tuesday and again Wednesday when the teams met for a second and deciding title game.
Sonoma also dominated the rematch, 19-3, to claim the district title and earn a trip to the Section 1 Tournament.
“Not much to say about the game yesterday,” Mata said Thursday. “It was a rough one for the team. I do want to recognize Abe Shweiky, the best hitter all tournament for our team. I’m excited to see what our boys will do next year.”
Shweiky opened the bottom of the first with a single and stole third, and Mike Bonfante and Sebastian Ruiz walked to load the bases with no outs. But the next three batters struck out.
Sonoma score five runs in the top of the second on a double, single, two walks, a hit batter, and an error.
Ruiz stayed aggressive. After drawing a one-out walk in the third, he stole second base as a teammate struck out, drew an overthrow from the catcher, and scampered all the way home to make it a 5-1 game. But Napa National could manage only one more run, in the fifth. After Ruiz singled and was forced out at second on a Kai Blasingame grounder, Blasingame scored on a double by Michael Guerrero.
Meanwhile, down in American Canyon, the host league’s 9-10 All-Stars also struggled against a Sonoma opponent in the championship round.
After falling 10-5 on Tuesday, American Canyon lost 11-0 in Wednesday’s deciding title game.
American Canyon scored a run in the first inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. But Sonoma scored three in the first, one in the third, and six in the fifth.
Wyatt Brown started on the mound for the hosts, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on seven strikeouts and a walk. The younger son of American Canyon High varsity baseball head coach Matt Brown and former Napa High and American Canyon volleyball coach Tara Brown, he also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two run scored at the plate.
Bentley Restivo relieved Brown and pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs with one strikeout and one walk. He was 1 for 3 with an RBI at the plate.
Also for American Canyon on Tuesday, LJ Wright went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Athan Felix was 1 for 4 with a run scored, Mikey Wilson went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI, and Evan Lopez walked and drove in a run.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.
Vintage High guard Connor Smith was picked as the lineman for the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athl…
St. Helena Little League’s 13-year-old Intermediate All-Stars defeated host American Canyon, 9-3.
Brock Bowers has received a lot of awards since being named 2019 Napa County Football Player of the Year, but he’s the only member of his fami…
The inaugural Around the Horn Baseball Classic honors Daryl and Joseph Horn, who were killed in a car accident in 2017.