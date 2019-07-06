The Napa American Little League 8-9-10 All-Stars finally bowed out of the District 53 Tournament in Suisun City with an 8-0 loss to Cordelia Tri-Valley in the first championship game on Saturday.
Napa American needed to win its fourth straight game to force a second title game on Sunday, but instead finished 4-2 in the double-elimination tournament.
“Our boys fought hard,” Napa American manager Joey Schmitz said, adding that the game had few errors. “It was a really clean game.”
His son, Rory Schmitz, pitched the first four innings and Leo Koford pitched the last two frames.
“We hit the ball well, but CTVLL played really good defense.”
In a 15-8 losers-bracket final win over Fairfield Pacific on Friday, each team had 13 hits.
Mikey McCormick drove in four runs on three hits for Napa American, including an RBI double in the first inning that tied it 2-2 after Connor Zuehlsdorff’s RBI single.
Napa American took the lead for good with five runs in the second, when Riley Chambers and McCormick each had a two-run single. Justin Gay got the win after allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two strikeouts in three innings. McCormick threw three inning of relief.
In Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Benicia, David Fernandez had a tying RBI groundout in the third inning and Hunter Weis drove in two runs in the fourth for a 3-1 Napa American lead. The winners’ pitchers struck out eight, with starter Schmitz allowing no hits with five strikeouts in three innings. McCormick and Chambers each had a hit for Napa American.
After a first-round win over St. Helena and a second-round loss to Fairfield Pacific, Napa American started its streak with a 6-2 win over Sonoma on Tuesday.
With his team trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Zuehlsdorff singled in two runs for the game’s key hit. That was all the run support needed by starting pitcher Gay (1 2/3 innings, three hits, run, strikeout) and reliever Alexander Winske (4 1/3 innings, hit, run, 11 strikeouts), who got the win.
Zee Raphael and Winske each had two of Napa American’s seven hits.
10-11-12 Division
Benicia 7, Napa National 5
Benicia eliminated the locals in Friday’s losers-bracket semifinal at American Canyon despite a two-run homer by Henry Meyers, Napa National’s 10th of the tournament, and Dylan Chatham’s 2 for 3, two-RBI day.
Napa National took its customary early lead, 2-0, but gave up seven runs before coming up just short.
The Napa team got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam to give itself a shot. But in the last inning, Benicia’s left fielder made a leaping, snow cone grab of a line drive, and its shortstop made a great play on a Meyers smash.
“If either of those plays isn’t made, we at least tie it up,” Napa National manager Jason Chatham said.
Benicia played in Saturday’s losers-bracket final, the winner of which was to play undefeated Cordelia Tri-Valley for the title Sunday and, if necessary, Monday night in the double-elimination tournament.