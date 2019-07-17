The American Canyon Little League Major Division All-Star softball team went 2-2 in the Northern California Tournament last weekend.
American Canyon won 12-2 over Greenfield of Monterey County and lost 15-0 to Olivehurst of Yuba County on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament at Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez. On Sunday, American Canyon beat Greenfield 12-2 in four innings, before bowing out with an 11-1, four-inning loss to Olivehurst.
In the opener, Isabella Santiago went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Mya Santiago was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, Hannah Wildes went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Angelika Annal went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Aniya Cruz was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Kayla Breshears and Aalayah Ramos each had one hit.
Angelika Annal and Ramos had the team’s only two hits in the first game against Olivehurst.
In the second game against Greenfield, Kate Sosa went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Cruz was 3 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored, Ramos went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Alecea Annal went 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored, Wildes had a hit and three RBIs, Breshears had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Isabella Santiago had a hit, RBI and run scored.
In the finale, Cruz had a hit and RBI, Isabelle Santiago had a hit and scored, and Angelika Annal had the team’s only other hit.
“This group of girls was the first to bring home a Delta Section championship to District 53,” said American Canyon coach Jaime Ramirez. “They battled hard and tried their best. Many of these girls will age out of Little League (this year), but we hope this is just the beginning for future teams and players coming out to play Little League in the years to come.”