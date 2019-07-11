The American Canyon Little League Major Division Softball All-Stars captured the Delta Section Tournament title with an 11-4 win over the Walnut Creek Rebels in Sunday’s championship game, capping a 3-0 run through the tournament.
The American Canyon team includes players Emma Ostertag, Julia Ramirez, Mya Santiago, Alecea Annal, Aalayah Ramos, Kayla Breshears, Aniya Cruz, Isa Aranda, Elena Countouriotis, Kym Daniels Jr., Isabella Santiago, Angelika Annal, Kate Sosa and Hanna Wildes, manager Jaime Ramirez, and coaches Aaron Breshears and David Cruz.
Sunday’s game saw American Canyon grab a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and not look back, adding two in the second and one in the fourth. The teams traded three-run rallies in the fifth before Mya Santiago put the wraps on her six-hitter. She allowed three earned runs and two walks and struck out five.
Cruz was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Sosa went 3 for 3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored to lead American Canyon’s 11-hit attack.
Angelika Annal went 1 for 1 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Wildes 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Daniels 1 for 1, and Alecea Annal 1 for 1 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored. Isabella Santiago and Mya Santiago each walked twice and scored twice, with the former stealing two bases and driving in a run. Breshears walked once, stole a base and scored once. Countouriotis had a stolen base and scored a run, and Aalayah Ramos had a stolen base.
American Canyon also beat the Rebels on Saturday, 12-6 in extra innings. Walnut Creek scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it at 4-4, and the teams were tied 5-5 after trading runs in the eighth. But after American Canyon exploded for seven runs in the top of the ninth, the Rebels answered with only one.
Wildes went 2 for 4 to lead the winners’ 10-hit attack. Mya Santiago and Countouriotis each added a single and two RBIs, Aranda had a triple, Cruz had a double and RBI, and Isabella Santiago, Sosa and Ramos had one single and one RBI apiece. Ostertag had a run and RBI, Breshears drew two walks, Alecea Annal walked and scored.
Mya Santiago pitched the first six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, a walk and five strikeouts, and Cruz pitched the last three for the win, allowing two runs on two hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
American Canyon, which also routed Ripon 20-0, will open the NorCal State Tournament at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez.