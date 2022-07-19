Little League: American Canyon Softball All-Stars 1-2 at sections

American Canyon Little League’s Minor Division Softball All-Stars, ages 7-9, were the only team in District 53 in their age group and therefore automatically advanced to the Section 1 Tournament.

“We reached out to all the leagues and no one else was putting together a team,” American Canyon manager Chris Sweet said. “I was a bit upset that other teams didn’t want to play.”

The American Canyon All-Stars were made up of two teams that lost only one game all year.

At the Section 1 Tournament, which was played at Hidden Lake Park in Martinez, American Canyon lost its opener to District 57 champion Dublin, 17-2, in the first game of a doubleheader on July 2.

American Canyon came back with a 17-1 rout of District 59 champion Gilroy in the second game of the doubleheader. On July 3, District 4 champion Walnut Creek eliminated American Canyon with a 12-2 deicision.

Mariah Adams pitched 8 innings and had 16 strikeouts and went 4 for 6 at the plate. Natalie Miller was 4 for 8 at the plate for the tournament.

Coach Sweet said American Canyon got great defensive plays from Kamila Sosa, Kate Martinez and Leila Sweet.

“The girls that played for us in this tournament were all 7, 8 and 9 and they played in the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old division,” he added. “Each of the other teams’ players were 10 years old. These girls did such a great job.”

Little Leaguers check out Big Leaguers

To cap off their exciting season, a group of St. Helena Little League Juniors, Intermediate and Majors baseball and softball players enjoyed an outing at Oracle Park last Wednesday afternoon to watch the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on a walk-off single by Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning.

As if a blue sky, a nail biter of a game, and a thrilling finish weren’t enough, three SHLL players went home with game balls they caught from the field.

“There was great energy at the park and all had an amazing time,” SHLL board member Anna Marie Longo said. “Special thanks go out to the generosity of John Williams of Frogs Leap Winery for donating the tickets to the league that made this day possible. And, much appreciation to SHLL President Jeff Blaum for coordinating the day, to the parent chaperones, and to California Wine Tours for making the ride easy. There’s nothing like a day at the ballpark, and these smiles say it all.”