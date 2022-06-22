Little League Baseball: Benicia tops Rangers in Junior TOC final

St. Helena Little League's 13-year-old Junior Division team, the Rangers, defeated visiting American Canyon in the semifinals of the District 53 Tournament of Champions on Sunday morning before falling 12-7 at Benicia Gold in Tuesday night's championship game at Fitzgerald Field.

Benicia Gold led just 2-1 after two innings before pulling away with a five-spot in the top of the third. St. Helena scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.

Beckett Miyamoto (3 for 3, double, 3 RBIs, hit by pitch, run scored), Dax Trost (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, stolen base, 4 runs scored) and Antonio Morales (3 for 4, double, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored) led Benicia Gold's 15-hit barrage.

Also contributing were Robert Ayers (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored), Isaiah Miranda (1 for 3, run scored), Hudson Hayner (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Luke Otis (1 for 2, double, walk), Cole Baker (1 for 2, stolen base, run scored), Brayden Hartt (RBI, run scored) and Dylan Murphy (RBI).

Ayers got the win, pitching the first 5 2/3 innings and allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits, 5 walks and 6 strikeouts. Miyamoto pitched the last 1 1/3 frames, yielding 5 unearned runs on 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Ben Brakesman went 3 for 5 with a double, 3 RBIs and a run scored to lead St. Helena. The Rangers' only other hit came from Elias Kelly, who was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

Charlie Blaum, Dom Bastos and Henry Ray pitched for the Rangers, combining for 12 earned runs on 15 hits, 6 walks and 6 strikeouts.

On Sunday, the Rangers' Ben Brakesman was the game's only multiple-hitter, going 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Kolton Smith was 1 for 3 with a walk, Adam Herdell went 1 for 4 with a run scored, Henry Ray was 1 for 2 with a walk, hit by a pitch, and run scored, Charlie Blaum milked 3 walks and scored twice, and Dom Bastos drew 2 walks.

Elias Kelly pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, 5 walks, a hit batter and 8 strikeouts. Blaum pitched the last two innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

For American Canyon, Tyler Tran was 1 for 4 with a double, Caden James went 1 for 3 with a run scored, Royce Hall was 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored, Andre Lopez went 1 for 4, Matias Ubillus drew 2 walks, Chaise Pasion milked a walk and was hit by a pitch, and Lorenzo Webb drew a walk.

Lopez gave up 2 earned runs in the first three innings on 3 hits, 4 walks, 1 hit batter, and 6 strikeouts, and Hall allowed 2 unearned runs in the last three frames, on 2 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Benicia Gold, which advanced with a 10-1 win over Calistoga at the same venue Sunday afternoon, will host St. Helena for the title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fitzgerald Field in the single-elimination tournament.

Minor Division

Wyman Property Management 14, Yountville 3, 5 innings

Napa National’s No. 1 seed amassed 14 hits and five walks while winning its opener at Benicia Community Park on Sunday. After Wyman scored four runs in the first, the Yountville Giants scored three runs on a single by Leland Grabski (1 for 2, walk) and walks by Francesco Bertoz, Marcel Compagnon and Nick Thompson and Titus Hutchings and a hit by pitch by Dominic Bertolini.

But Wyman answered with five runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Grabski went 1 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and RBI. He played catcher for four innings before moving out to play second base.

Callen Benton walked at the plate and pitched the first 3 2/3 innings, striking out 3, before playing shortstop.

Bertoz walked twice, had 2 stolen bases and scored a run. Defensively, he started at second base before catching in the last inning.

Hutchings had walk and was hit by a pitch. In the field, he started at shortstop before pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief and striking out 3.

Karlten McCullough made some great plays at third base.

Lily Aguilera made some great plays at first base.

Bertolini also drew a walk and scored a run while holding down center field.

Marcel Compagnon drew a walk and scored a run while playing right field.

Thompson started in left field before Robert Bulman took over there and made some key throws late in the game.

The Giants were managed by Jason Hutchings, with John Bertolini coaching first base, Celeste Hutchings as bench coach, and Michelle Hutchings as official scorer.