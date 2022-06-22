Little League Baseball: Mark Coleman State Farm tops American Canyon 9-6

CORDELIA — Mark Coleman State Farm starting pitcher Landon Houle struck out nine batters in a row to start the game, but the Napa American 1 seed had to withstand a furious comeback by American Canyon to prevail 9-6 in a Little League District 53 Tournament of Champions Minor Division quarterfinal Tuesday at the Tri-Valley field complex.

“Landon does what he does. He throws strikes,” Coleman manager Brett Wedding said. “He throws hard. He’s very hard to hit. He keeps us in ball games, and today he pitched his tail off. He did a fantastic job.”

Owen Richmond came in and closed out the game on the mound for Napa in the game for 9- and 10-year-olds.

Brett Wedding also praised Lucas Wedding, and not because he’s his son. He thanked David Eddleman, too.

“I’ve got to give shout-outs to the catchers in this 100-degree weather,” Coach Wedding said. “Lucas did a fantastic job behind the plate in this heat, and also got a nice hit, and David worked hard behind the plate.”

Coleman got on the board in the second inning. McCarthy, Johan Juarez, Snyder and Warnock had singles, and McCarthy, Juarez, Eddleman and Snyder scored for a 4-0 lead.

Houle walked but was stranded at third in the third inning. But Coleman broke it open in the fourth with five runs, the maximum number of runs a team is allowed per inning. Eddleman and Snyder had walks and scored, Warnock and Potter reached on errors and scored, and Stith singled and scored to make it 9-0.

American Canyon cut it to 9-5 in the fifth by maxing out its own five-runs-per-inning allotment. Luke Bibb singled, Damian Cruz reached on an error, AJ Galvan, Brylen Wilson and Nathan Doria walked, and all five scored.

In the bottom of the sixth, needing another five runs to win the game, American Canyon got a leadoff walk from Thomas Goodwin, who scored. Despite walks to Jaxen Chow and starting pitcher Bryson Tang and Bibb reaching on an error to load the bases with one out, American Canyon couldn’t push anymore runs home.

“Our hitting in the first couple of innings allowed us to score enough runs to pull it out,” Coach Wedding said. “We didn’t throw as many strikes at the end of the game. American Canyon did a good job of capitalizing, but we threw just enough (strikes) at just the right time to finish out the game.”

The Napa team returns to the Tri-Valley complex at 5:30 p.m. for its semifinal in the single-elimination tournament.

“I don’t know who it will be,” Coach Wedding said. “I just know I like our guys and we’ll come out ready to battle.”

Major Division

Silva Plumbing 14, American Canyon 1

The Napa American No. 1 seed, Silva Plumbing, hammered out 15 hits in a rout of the No. 1 seed from host Tri-Valley on Tuesday night in the 11-12 age division in Cordelia.

Silva was to play American Canyon in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Valley fields.

Starter Rory Schmitz pitched three scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and no walks with 4 strikeouts, and was 3 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base and 3 runs scored.

William Barrett pitched the fourth and final inning and gave up an earned run on 2 hits and no walks, striking out the last batter of the game. He was hit by a pitch and scored twice at the plate.

Mikey McCormick also led the winners' bats by going 3 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Carson Dahl went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, a stolen base and 2 runs scored. He caught the entire game and threw out a runner attempting to steal second base.

Brayden Bushby was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 3 runs scored. William Wittman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Max DeLuca went 1 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, Jaxon Canavesio was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Esteban Montanez went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Matthew Malicki and Christian Bandel each added a walk.

"Great team effort," Silva manager Joey Schmitz said. "All the Plumbers came out focused and ready to play. It’s great to see them picking each other up and getting after it."

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.