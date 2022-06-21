Little League Baseball: Silva Plumbing to play American Canyon in Majors TOC semifinals

The Napa American No. 1 seed, Silva Plumbing, hammered out 15 hits in a 14-1 rout of the No. 1 seed from host Tri-Valley on Tuesday night in the Little League District 53 Major Division Tournament of Champions in Cordelia.

Silva will play American Canyon in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Valley fields.

Starter Rory Schmitz pitched three scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and no walks with 4 strikeouts, and was 3 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base and 3 runs scored.

William Barrett pitched the fourth and final inning and gave up an earned run on 2 hits and no walks, striking out the last batter of the game. He was hit by a pitch and scored twice at the plate.

Mikey McCormick also led the winners' bats by going 3 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Carson Dahl went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, a stolen base and 2 runs scored. He caught the entire game and threw out a runner attempting to steal second base.

Brayden Bushby was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 3 runs scored. William Wittman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Max DeLuca went 1 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, Jaxon Canavesio was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Esteban Montanez went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Matthew Malicki and Christian Bandel each added a walk.

"Great team effort," Silva manager Joey Schmitz said. "All the Plumbers came out focused and ready to play. It’s great to see them picking each other up and getting after it."

