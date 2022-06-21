 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little League Baseball

Little League Baseball: Silva Plumbing to play American Canyon in Majors TOC semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock art

Baseball stock art

The Napa American No. 1 seed, Silva Plumbing, hammered out 15 hits in a 14-1 rout of the No. 1 seed from host Tri-Valley on Tuesday night in the Little League District 53 Major Division Tournament of Champions in Cordelia.

Silva will play American Canyon in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Valley fields.

Starter Rory Schmitz pitched three scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and no walks with 4 strikeouts, and was 3 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base and 3 runs scored.

William Barrett pitched the fourth and final inning and gave up an earned run on 2 hits and no walks, striking out the last batter of the game. He was hit by a pitch and scored twice at the plate.

Mikey McCormick also led the winners' bats by going 3 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Carson Dahl went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, a stolen base and 2 runs scored. He caught the entire game and threw out a runner attempting to steal second base.

People are also reading…

Brayden Bushby was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 3 runs scored. William Wittman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Max DeLuca went 1 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, Jaxon Canavesio was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Esteban Montanez went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Matthew Malicki and Christian Bandel each added a walk.

"Great team effort," Silva manager Joey Schmitz said. "All the Plumbers came out focused and ready to play. It’s great to see them picking each other up and getting after it."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBA: Page flips to 2022-23 after Warriors win title

NBA: Page flips to 2022-23 after Warriors win title

A parade awaits in San Francisco to celebrate the champion Golden State Warriors. The NBA draft starts Thursday, with presumed top-three picks Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero set to take their first steps toward realizing their enormous potential. Free agency starts in less than two weeks. The 2022-23 NBA season seems like it’s already here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watson Settles With Multiple Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News