Little League Baseball: St. Helena to battle for District 53 Tournament of Champions Junior title

St. Helena Little League's 13-year-old Junior Division team, the Rangers, will take on Benicia Gold for the championship of the five-team District 53 Tournament of Champions after beating American Canyon, 4-2, at St. Helena High on Sunday morning.

The Rangers' Ben Brakesman was the game's only multiple-hitter, going 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Kolton Smith was 1 for 3 with a walk, Adam Herdell went 1 for 4 with a run scored, Henry Ray was 1 for 2 with a walk, hit by a pitch, and run scored, Charlie Blaum milked 3 walks and scored twice, and Dom Bastos drew 2 walks.

Elias Kelly pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, 5 walks, a hit batter and 8 strikeouts. Blaum pitched the last two innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

For American Canyon, Tyler Tran was 1 for 4 with a double, Caden James went 1 for 3 with a run scored, Royce Hall was 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored, Andre Lopez went 1 for 4, Matias Ubillus drew 2 walks, Chaise Pasion milked a walk and was hit by a pitch, and Lorenzo Webb drew a walk.

Lopez gave up 2 earned runs in the first three innings on 3 hits, 4 walks, 1 hit batter, and 6 strikeouts, and Hall allowed 2 unearned runs in the last three frames, on 2 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Benicia Gold, which advanced with a 10-1 win over Calistoga at the same venue Sunday afternoon, will host St. Helena for the title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fitzgerald Field in the single-elimination tournament.

Minor Division

Napa Valley Optometric Group 6, Sonoma Yankees 5

Six players from Napa American No. 1 seed Napa Valley Optometric Group scored in a 6-5 thriller over the Sonoma No. 1 seed, the Yankees, in a Little League District 53 Tournament of Champions Minor Division opener Sunday at Benicia Community Park.

The Yankees, trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth and final inning, left the bases loaded after drawing three walks but scoring only one run.

Napa’s Christopher Herbert (1 for 3) led off the game with a single and scored when Ronan McGinty (3 for 3, double) singled him in for a 1-0 lead. Sonoma’s pitcher struck out the next three batters of that inning and all three in the second, before NVOG’s Everett Stewart led off the third with a walk and scored to make it 2-0. Ryan Appleby also walked but was thrown at third base on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

In the fifth, with NVOG trailing 4-2, Parker Dodson was hit by a pitch, Appleby walked again, and both scored to tie the game at 4-4. Liam Cokeley also walked, but was stranded at second base.

In the seventh, McGinty and Lucas Gonzalez (1 for 3, double) scored for a 6-4 lead. Paulo Vietti also walked but was stranded.

Joaquin Corona (1 for 3) also doubled for NVOG, which will play the Tri-Valley No. 2 seed — a 14-1 winner over Fairfield Atlantic — at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benicia Community Park.

The Napa American No. 2 seed, Mark Coleman State Farm, received a first-round bye and will play American Canyon — a 12-7 winner over Benicia’s No. 2 seed — at 5:30 p.m. at the Tri-Valley fields in Cordelia.

Wyman Property Management 14, Yountville 3, 5 innings

Napa National’s No. 1 seed amassed 14 hits and five walks while winning its opener at Benicia Community Park on Sunday. After Wyman scored four runs in the first, the Yountville Giants scored three runs on a single by Leland Grabski (1 for 2, walk) and walks by Francesco Bertoz, Marcel Compagnon and Thompson and Titus Hutchings and a hit by pitch by Dominic.

But Wyman answered with five runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Pence LaPolla went 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored, Quinn Grinnell was 3 for 3, Paxton LaPolla and Griffen Smith were each 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Dylan Buffler went 2 for 2 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Vince DiGiulio was 1 for 2 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Lucas Banta went 1 for 2 with 1 walk and 1 run scored, Joseph DiGiulio was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Johan Juarez drew 2 walks and scored a run.

Wyman pitcher Paxton LaPolla gave up 7 walks and hit 2 batters but had 8 strikeouts.

For Yountville, Grabski went 1 for 2 with a walk, Callen Benton walked, Bertoz walked twice, and Hutchings had walk and was hit by a pitch.

Wyman takes on the Benicia No. 1 seed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benicia Community Park.

Sonoma Athletics 8, Ranch Market 5

Sonoma’s No. 2 seed eliminated Napa National’s No. 2 seed on Sunday at the Tri-Valley fields in Cordelia.

For Ranch Market, Benicio Lockhart went 1 for 1 with a solo home run, 2 walks and 2 runs scored,

Theodore Rippey was 1 for 2 with a triple, Jack Holthouse went 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored, and Ellis Buckles was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Sebastian Corona walked and scored, Johnathan Cestnik, Brayden Wilson and Jackson Howden each had 2 walks, and Danger Krull, Dominic DiPiero and Nicholas Navone each drew 1 walk.