Little League Baseball: Tri-City ousts Coleman in Minors TOC semifinal

The Tri-City Little League’s No. 1 team eliminated Mark Coleman State Farm, the Napa American No. 2 seed, from the Little League District 53 Minor Division Tournament of Champions on Thursday with a 14-2 victory in four innings in Cordelia.

“We lost to a very talented, well-disciplined and hard-nosed Tri-City team,” Coleman manager Brett Wedding said of his team of mostly 9- and 10-year-olds.

Leading Coleman at the plate were Owen Richmond (2 for 3, RBI), Lucas Wedding (1 for 3, double, RBI) and David Eddleman (2 for 2, double).

“Very proud of the season the kids had. They were able to make to the semifinals of TOC,” Coach Wedding added. “Most importantly the kids improved throughout the year and played the game of baseball the correct way while showing good sportsmanship in both victory and defeat.”

While the Tri-City No. 1 seed plays the Benicia No. 1 seed for the district title at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cordelia, Wedding will get ready to coach the Napa American 8-10 All-Stars in a District 53 Tournament that begins July 2, with 9-11, 10-12 and Juniors age divisions also representing Napa.