Little League District 53 All-Star Baseball: Napa American 10-12's, 9-11’s rule district

Six days before, the Napa Little League American 10-12 All-Stars had needed an extra inning to put away Benicia, scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to win 12-5 after scoreless fifth and sixth innings.

Benicia beat St. Helena on Tuesday, Sonoma on Thursday, and Napa National on Friday to get a rematch in Saturday’s District 53 championship game at Napa’s Garfield Park, and it promised to be another day of offensive fireworks.

Rory Schmitz would have none of that.

Pitching against Benicia for the first time in the double-elimination tournament, his team the visitor on its own field, he fired five innings of two-hit ball to get the win in a 3-0 shutout.

Schmitz put seven runners on the bases — giving up a double and single, issuing 3 walks and hitting 2 batters — but struck out 9 in keeping them all from scoring.

Mikey McCormick pitched a scoreless sixth for the save, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Schmitz had no hits at the plate, a week after leading Napa American with three hits against Benicia and helping knock Vincent Reisinger out of the game after three innings. This time, Reisinger went all six innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 8 hits and a walk while striking out 6.

Luke Tarap went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored to lead Napa American at the plate. Colton Rode was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Dominic Ruiz 1 for 1 with an RBI and run scored, Jaxon Canavesio 1 for 2 with a run scored, Max DeLuca 1 for 1, and McCormick 1 for 3. Jenson Williams drew Reisinger’s only walk.

“What an awesome championship game and tournament! District 53 was excellent competition this year,” Napa American manager Joey Schmitz said. “Napa had two teams of high quality. American Canyon, Sonoma, and Benicia all had excellent teams. Fairfield Atlantic and Pacific and St. Helena were very good, as well.”

Napa American is 4-0 after also beating American Canyon and Sonoma, and now waits to see who it will face in the Section 1 Tournament. Section 1 brackets at bit.ly/3uDeY4c were not available as of press time.

“Our team has really come together during this tournament and we are all so proud of the way they have represented our valley!” Coach Schmitz added.

The Napa American 10-12 All-Stars will be joined at sections by the Napa American 9-11 All-Stars, who beat Sonoma 11-1 in four innings in their championship game Saturday at Benicia Community Park.

A Napa County team will also represent District 53 Junior All-Stars at sections. St. Helena needed to beat American Canyon on Sunday to force a second championship game at 6 p.m. Monday at Benicia's Fitzgerald Field.

Napa National 10-12's fall just short

Manager Osvaldo “Oz” Mata’s boys bounced back from a first-round loss to St. Helena by routing Fairfield Pacific 11-5 on Monday and blanking American Canyon 4-0 on Wednesday, before falling to Benicia in Friday’s losers bracket final.

OJ Mata pitched four strong innings against Fairfield Pacific, allowing just two runs, and Javi Arroyo closed it out in the sixth.

Braxton Goodin, Anthony Eliason and Michael Guerrero each had multiple hits for Napa National.

“Our boys played a great game. It took all 13 of them to get a big win,” Coach Mata said. “From stealing bases to timely hits, everyone played a big role.”

Against American Canyon, Michael Guerrero pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Because of a limited pitch count, Guerrero came up just one out short of a complete game.

Jimmy Geitner and Mata had doubles in the fourth, when Napa National scored all four of its runs.