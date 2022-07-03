Little League District 53 Major Division All-Star Baseball: St. Helena and Napa American win openers

Napa American Little League’s Major Division All-Stars pounded out 11 hits in the first five innings, but had only two runs to show for it against American Canyon in Saturday’s District 53 Tournament opener at Garfield Park.

After bending but not really breaking all game, American Canyon allowed Will Smith to reach base on its only error to open the sixth. Napa American pounced, scoring seven runs on six hits to finally pull away for a 9-0 victory in the double-elimination tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds.

Napa American had 11 at-bats in the sixth, James Keller drove in Smith with a double and, after Jenson Williams walked, Riley Chambers doubled. After an out, Rory Schmitz and Luke Tarap singled and Mikey McCormick was hit by a pitch. Colton Rode singled and was caught stealing, but Smith singled before an out ended the rally.

Napa American returned the favor by committing its only error of the game in American Canyon’s first at-bat of the sixth, allowing Lopez to reach base. He took second on a groundout and third with a stolen base. But middle reliever Gianni Schillaci recorded the staff's eighth strikeout of the day before Mikey McCormick induced two groundouts to end the game.

“American Canyon’s a great team, really well-coached. Great kids over there, so for us to come out on top feels pretty great,” Napa American manager Joey Schmitz said. “Rory started us off on the mound and did really well, Gianni Schillaci came in and pitched a great inning, and Mikey McCormick pitched to close it out. Great pitching and timely hitting, down the order.”

Tarap had a perfect day at the plate to lead Napa American, going 4 for 4 with a first-inning double and a run scored.

Also for the winners, Jaxon Canavesio was 2 for 2, Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, Schmitz was 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Gianni Schillaci went 1 for 1 with a walk and run scored. Schillaci came alive at the plate and on the mound. Riley Chambers was 1 for 2, Rode went 1 for 3 with a walk, DeLuca was 1 for 1 with the double, McCormick went 1 for 3 with the hit by pitch and run scored, and Keller was 1 for 1 with the double and run scored.

American Canyon’s best chance to score came in the fourth. Speedy leadoff hitter Evan Lopez led off with a single, the team’s first hit of the game, and went to second when LJ Wright drew Schmitz’ only walk of the game. After an out, Lopez tried to score on Anthony Usher’s single to center field. But center fielder Max DeLuca threw a strike to catcher Colton Rode, who tagged out Lopez on a close play.

American Canyon’s third and final hit of the game saw Marcus Heizman single with one out in the fifth and steal second base. But Schmitz stranded him there with his second and third strikeouts of the inning.

Napa American was to play the Benicia-Fairfield Atlantic winner at 3 p.m. Sunday. American Canyon moves on to Monday’s 1 p.m. losers-bracket game against the Benicia-Fairfield Atlantic loser.

St. Helena 5, Napa National 3

St. Helena scored three runs in the third inning to go up 3-2 and two in the top of the sixth for a 5-2 lead. The visitors then held Napa National to a run in the bottom half to seal it, stranding runners at first and second base.

It may have been the first time in about 20 years that a St. Helena team has beaten a Napa team in Little League All-Stars.

“We’ve got a great group of kids and they showed up to play today,” St. Helena manager Jose Rodriguez said. “All of them can play multiple positions. It was an all-out team effort. They made good defensive plays, not too many errors. Very proud of these kids. They all shined.”

Alex Keller put Napa National on the board in the bottom of the first, leading off with a single and scoring on a passed ball in the middle of three straight strikeouts. Teammate Javi Arroyo led off the bottom of the second with a walk and also scored without a hit.

St. Helena, after leaving runners at second and third in the second frame, took the lead in the third with a two-out, three-run rally. Armando Gonzalez was hit by a pitch and Latif Basile and Braxton Ashley walked to load the bases, and all three scored on a double by Skylar Frate (2 for 3) and a passed ball.

St. Helena made it 5-2 in the sixth when Lucca Mariano walked and scored on a two-out double by Graham Hogue (1 for 4). Hogue scored on wild pitches before Gonzalez walked and was stranded.

Napa National starting pitcher Michael Guerrero, who was relieved by Mason Aldous after St. Helena took the lead in the third, opened the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored with the help of a Braxton Goodin single.

Frate, who had relieved St. Helena starting pitcher Basile in the second inning, ended the game with his eighth strikeouts. He hit two batters and walked two.

St. Helena was to play the Fairfield Pacific-Sonoma winner at noon Sunday. Napa National moved on Monday’s 1 p.m. elimination game against the Fairfield Pacific-Sonoma loser.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

