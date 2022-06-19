Little League District 53 Tournament of Champions Baseball: All 4 Napa teams win Majors TOC openers

Wyman Property Management defeated Napa Valley Optometric Group, 13-2, to win the Napa Little League Minor-A Division championship at Garfield Park’s Horn Field on Tuesday night.

For Wyman, Vincent DeGiulia went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and 3 runs scored, Griffin Smith was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 runs scored, Johan Juarez went 1 for 1 with a home run, walk and 2 runs scored, Paxton LaPolla was 1 for 1 with a double, 2 walks and 2 runs scored, Lucas Banta went 1 for 2 with a double, Quinn Grinnell was 1 for 2 with a double and run scored, Joe DiGiulia went 1 for 1 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Valentino Ortiz walked twice and scored once, and Daniel Llama had a walk.

For NVOG, Christopher Herbert and Liam Cokeley were each 1 for 2 with a double to lead off the first inning and both scored for a quick 2-0 lead. Joaquin Corona led off NVOG’s second inning with a double that was followed by a two-out walk and steal, putting runners at second and third, but they were stranded. They got a walk in the third and another in the fourth, by Ronan McGinty, but both part of double plays in 1-2-3 innings.

Both 9- to -10-year-old teams opened the single-elimination District 53 Tournament of Champions on Sunday. Results were not available at press time.

Major Division

Napa teams go 4 for 4

All four Napa teams in the 11-12 age group won their District 53 openers on Tuesday, and will play second-round games at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tri-Valley fields in Cordelia or Benicia Community Park.

“Napa Little League is representing our city well,” Silva Plumbing manager Joey Schmitz said after his Napa American No. 1 seed’s 17-1, four-inning blowout of Sonoma’s No. 2 seed in Cordelia.

Rory Schmitz got the Plumbers going with an inside-the-park homer in the first inning. Jaxon Canavesio, who scored on the play, came up huge with 4 hits, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Schmitz tripled later in the game and finished 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, a walk and 2 runs scored.

Mikey McCormick, coming off a near-perfect no-hitter in the city title game, went all four innings in this one, too. He pitched an unorthodox one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk. The hit was a solo homer in the third that cut Silva’s lead to 6-1, but the Napa team responded with an 11-run explosion in the top of the fourth before McCormick sealed the deal in the bottom half.

“Mikey pitched a beautiful game. He was dominant and is really pitching with confidence,” Coach Schmitz said.

McCormick was 2 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Esteban Montanez went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, William Barrett was 1 for 1 with 3 walks, an RBI and 2 runs scored, and Matthew Maliki went 1 for 1 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored. Max DeLuca walked twice and had an RBI and 2 runs scored, Carter Dahl scored twice, Brayden Bushby walked twice, had an RBI and scored 3 times,

“Great team effort,” added Coach Schmitz. “The coaching staff and I are so proud of the whole team.”

Silva Plumbing could get tested in Monday’s second round when it visits Tri-Valley’s No. 1 seed at 5:30 p.m. in Cordelia.

Napa County Sheriff’s also won in 4 innings, 14-3 over the Benicia runner-up in Benicia.

Hudson Due went 3 for 3 and the Napa National No. 1 seed won by the 10-run mercy rule over the Blue Jays.

Michael Guerrero started on the mound for Sheriffs and struck out 4 in a two-inning stint. Peter Thomas relieved and pitched 1 2/3 innings, and starting shortstop OJ Mata finished up.

Sheriff’s set the tone defensively with a 6-4-3 double play turned by second baseman Nico Chavez, from OJ Mata to first baseman Michael Guerrero.

“It was a beautiful play,” Sheriffs manager Osvaldo Mata said. “The boys hit the ball hard, made great plays, and had lots of fun. We are excited for our next game.”

Sheriff’s moves on to face American Canyon at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the same Tri-Valley fields in Cordelia.

Also winning were Napa teams Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet and Melinda Adams State Farm Insurance. The league runners-up will face each other in the second round at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Benicia Community Park.

James Keller pitched a one-hitter with 8 strikeouts, 2 walks and 2 hit batters as State Farm routed Fairfield Pacific, 11-1 in four innings. The only hit he allowed was a two-out RBI double in the third that cut Napa’s lead to 6-1.

Leading the Napa American No. 2 seed at the plate were Andrew Keller (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored), William Smith (2 for 3, 2 runs scored), Dominic Ruiz (3 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored), Colton Rode (2 for 3, run scored), Keller 2 for 3, 2 runs scored), Fynnigan Nieves (2 for 2, 2 runs scored), Talon Harley (walk), Miller Little (1 for 1) and John Wicks (hit by pitch).

