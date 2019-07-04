AMERICAN CANYON — It began the way the Napa National 10-11-12 All-Stars’ first three games of the Little League District 53 Tournament had, with a three- or four-run first-inning lead that they would usually widen.
But Wednesday’s winners-bracket final ended with Napa National on the other end of a rout, a 9-3 loss to Cordelia Tri-Valley and game-turning relief pitcher Kolby Jones.
“We started out strong, but they’re a good team, a solid team. They’re well-coached, they’re well-disciplined, and they hit the ball very well,” Napa National manager Eric Bradford said of CTV. “Taking nothing away from them whatsoever, we didn’t play our game today. That happens. They’re 12. They don’t have control of their emotions like an adult would. Tri-Valley didn’t make any errors in the field, and that was the difference in the game.”
Napa National starting pitcher Dylan Chatham’s infielders helped him strand a runner in the top of the first inning, and Lucas Henry led off the bottom half with his third home run of the season – a towering shot to right field into the wind.
After a strikeout, Tyler Bradford singled to left field and Henry Meyers made it 3-0 with a two-run homer, also against the wind to right field. Chatham beat out an infield single and Griffin Messenger was hit by a pitch to keep the rally going.
That’s when Jones took over on the mound. After giving up a Miles Henry sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third, shortstop A.J. Perrin chased down a Grayson Frye foul ball at the fence in foul territory.
Napa National not only didn’t score again but managed only three hits the rest of the way off Jones, who struck out eight and walked only one.
Jones also put Tri-Valley on the board in the third inning. After an infield error, a Nick Diaz single and a Perrin walk loaded the bases with no outs, Jones hit a single that got past the center fielder to make it 3-2. After another error, an RBI single and an RBI groundout, the game was tied 5-5.
After getting a strikeout, Chatham was relieved by Miles Henry, whose first pitch was an inning-ending popup to center.
Despite going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third, Napa National got out of the fourth unscathed. Miles Henry gave up a leadoff single but got the lead runner on the next batter’s sacrifice bunt. After singles by Sean O’Connell and Perrin, aggressive base running put CTV runners at second and third with one out. But third baseman Meyers caught O’Connell in a rundown and threw to catcher Bradford for the tag and second out. A strikeout then stranded Perrin.
Napa National had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth after Lucas Henry’s two-out single, but what looked like a tying homer by Christian Meineke was caught just short of the fence in right-center.
After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, Chatham was also stranded after singling with two out in the bottom half.
With its bench chanting “Tri-Valley rally, Tri-Valley rally,” the Cordelia team loaded the bases in the sixth on singles by Nick Diaz and Jones and a full-count walk by Carson Thompson.
With one out, Nick Schikore had the at-bat of the game. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, he fouled off several pitches before hitting a ball to the left-field fence that cleared the bases for an 8-3 lead. A drop of a routine fly ball allowed the ninth run.
“I feel like since we’ve been scoring so much that once they started to score, we kinda fell apart because we’re not that used to other teams scoring on us and getting ahead,” Miles Henry said.
Miles Henry finally ended the rally with his fourth strikeout, then opened the bottom of the sixth with a single. But he was stranded when twin brother Lucas Henry, looking for a double to finish hitting for the cycle, struck out to end the game.
“I started with a bang and I kinda mellowed, but the reliever was better than the starting pitcher,” Lucas Henry said. “He had some nasty off-speeds and was amazing at them. Our coaches told us to watch the off-speeds and then adjust to the fastball.”
While CTV advanced directly to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game, where it will need to be defeated to force a second championship game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Napa National (3-1) needed to win three more losers-bracket games to get a rematch.
First they needed beat intra-city rival Napa American on Thursday afternoon – in a rematch of Monday’s 6-1 win – and then win at 5:30 p.m. Friday over the winner of a Thursday game between St. Helena and Benicia. That winner will face Thursday’s American Canyon-Sonoma winner in the losers-bracket final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Obviously before we can face them again we have to win a lot more games, but we’ve just got to be ready,” said Lucas Henry, adding that he didn’t think his team would have a letdown. “I think that we’re going to be ready to redeem ourselves, looking for a chance to get back and try to battle back into the top spot.”
Eric Bradford expected a good game against Napa American on Thursday.
“We’ll battle hard against each other, but it will be kind-spirited between the two teams and then they’ll be friends afterwards. It’s a good thing,” he said.
Napa High varsity head coach Jason Chatham, who is on the Napa National staff, said the game came down to mental errors.
“When you’re 11 and 12 years old, the moments are big and for most of these guys, all of their games have been in Napa until TOC and All-Stars, so there’s a lot of new,” he said. “But I thought we pitched well and competed and did a lot of good things. They just had that bases-loaded knock and we made some errors in the third inning. Now it’s on to the Civil War (against Napa American).”
Miles Henry said losing was a humbling experience, but could help his team stay alive.
“There were a lot of people hyping up our team and keeping us motivated, but it was hard to stay motivated when they were scoring runs on us. But now I know better about which of their players hit fastballs and which players hit curveballs.
“(For now) I’m excited about playing Napa American because I know a lot of the kids on their team.”