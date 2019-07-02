AMERICAN CANYON — In a duel of undefeated Napa Little League All-Star 10-11-12 baseball squads at the District 53 Tournament, Napa National got the best of Napa American with a 6-1 victory Monday evening at the American Canyon Little League fields.
With a mix of steady pitching and exceptional slugging, Napa National has now outscored opponents by a combined 32-5 across its 3-0 start to the double-elimination tournament.
This time around, Griffin Messenger’s 4 1/3 -inning, six-strikeout pitching performance coupled with Henry Meyers’ five-RBI splash led the team to victory.
“Our pitchers were spot-on today,” said Napa National manager Eric Bradford. “My defense was outstanding. (Napa American) had good pitching today and that kind of kept us in check. But hey, we still managed to score six.”
Holding onto a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, Bradford looked to the dugout to attempt to coax some more offense out of his team.
“Let’s put up some more runs guys,” he yelled. “We haven’t scored since the first inning!”
As the inning wore on, Bradford’s son and starting catcher, Tyler Bradford, looked over to Meyers and said, “You’re going to get a really big hit.”
Meyers looked back smiling and said, “I think I’m going to hit a home run.”
After Tyler Bradford drew a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, Meyers unleashed a three-run round-tripper over the left field fence to seal the deal.
“I’ve seen Henry hit for years and there’s a different sound off of Henry’s bat,” Eric Bradford said. “The ball just gets right up to about 20 feet in the air and goes about 250 feet.”
With Napa American coming closer than either St. Helena (14-0) or American Canyon (12-4) to knocking off the Nationals, manager Gary Newman stood proud of his team’s effort regardless of the score.
“We battled hard,” he said. “You know, it was really one pitch, three runs. Besides that, we commanded the strike zone pretty well. We pitched great the first four innings and then just walked a few guys and just missed on an inside pitch right down the middle.”
Napa American starter Kai Gulliksen (2 2/3 innings, seven strikeouts) and reliever Henry Schneider (two innings, three strikeouts) managed to quell the potent bats of their crosstown rival for most of the contest, limiting them to only three hits. They couldn’t extinguish the hot-hitting Meyers, however.
“I just tried to focus on the ball coming into the zone,” Meyers said of his approach. “I wasn’t trying to swing at balls that were too far out or in. Of course, I got hit (in the hand in the third inning), but it’s part of the game.”
Meyers got things going with one out and two runners on in the bottom of the first, when he laced a two-RBI double to deep right-center that knocked in Lucas Henry and Christian Meineke. A strong throw from American center fielder James Neidhoefer nearly gunned down a sliding Meineke at the plate, but the ball popped out of the catcher’s glove just prior to the tag.
After Meyers stole third a few pitches later, Dylan Chatham knocked him home with a fielder’s choice RBI groundout that gave his team a 3-0 advantage.
Napa American broke through offensively in the fourth inning after Jay Ruiz opened the inning with a single, with Brett Holman coming on as a pinch runner. Holman eventually made it all the way to home plate after taking advantage of an errant pitch, cutting his team’s deficit to 3-1.
Napa American, coming off a 12-6 victory over Vallejo American in Saturday’s opener, was unable to muster much more offensively against the strong pitching and defense of Napa National.
Napa National will play in the winners-bracket final at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Cordelia Tri-Valley as it looks to continue to assert its local dominance. The loser of that game will play Napa American in a losers-bracket semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.