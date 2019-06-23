AMERICAN CANYON — If Little League baseball games were split as such, Saturday’s District 53 Major Division Tournament of Champions final would have been a tale of two halves.
Napa National champion Jimmy Vasser Toyota-Chevrolet came out on fire as expected, scoring the game’s first three runs in the first two innings. With a gaudy 22-1 record coming in, Vasser has rarely trailed in a game all season.
So when the Cordelia Tri-Valley Giants surged ahead with a four-run rally in the top of the fifth inning, it was unfamiliar territory for the Napa team. Vasser had no more timely hits left in its arsenal, and saw its amazing season come to an end with a 7-3 loss.
Vasser co-manager Chris Meineke didn’t tell his team of 10- to 12-year-olds to guard against overconfidence going into the game, which saw Vasser surge to an early 3-0 lead.
“We just talked about coming out and hitting the ball, doing our best to field the ball, and throwing strikes,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate this season where we’ve done all that very well the whole season.”
After the Giants’ A.J. Perrin (3 for 4) led off the game with a single but was stranded by starting pitcher Griffin Messenger, he took the mound and gave up a leadoff single to Danny McLean (2 for 3) and an RBI single to Christian Meineke. After striking out the No. 3 and No. 4 batters, Perrin gave up an RBI double to Messenger (2 for 3) before getting out of the exhausting, 27-pitch inning.
In Napa’s half of the second, a Clint Wilsey walk and Charlie Im single led to a McLean RBI single and 3-0 lead. But when the speedy McLean was nabbed on a steal of second and Meineke struck out, the Giants seemed to be gaining confidence.
Perrin got to second base when his very high popup was dropped in left field. The Giants then started going after Messenger’s first pitches with success. Carson Thompson’s single sent Perrin to third, and Jordan Nichols (3 for 3) and Brenson Beatty (2 for 3) followed with RBI singles to cut Napa’s lead to 3-2.
A two-out triple by Perrin went for naught in the fourth, but Sam Forthuber’s three-bagger leading off the fifth did not. Nichols singled to chase Messenger, and Meineke relieved. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Beatty hit a triple down the right-field line that sliced so much it seemed to make the Napa players hesitate. All three runners scored, putting the Giants ahead 5-3, before Aveer Brar added an RBI single to make it 6-3.
The Giants looked to break the game wide open in the sixth when they loaded the bases with one out, but got only one more run out of it. However, Vasser managed only a two-out walk in the bottom half against closer Beatty.
“Occasionally you have a bad game, and (the Giants) came out swinging the bats, they pitched well, and they just beat us,” Coach Meineke said. “They’re a great team.
“We were a little more passive at the plate. That happens. We’re usually pretty aggressive swinging the bats, but (Perrin) was throwing strikes, throwing it hard in the zone, and he did well.”
Asked if he was surprised his team didn’t save its best game for last, the coach again pointed to the Cordelia team’s effort.
“We knew Tri-Valley was a good team. They’d played really well and they were in the championship for a reason,” he said. “We played really well and earned our place to be here, but occasionally you just get beat by a good team. That’s what happened today.”
Nine Vasser players will move on to the all-star tournaments that start later this week.
“It’s a good group,” Coach Meineke said. “It was a magical season. We scored over 250 runs, I think, and we didn’t allow many runs. But occasionally you just get beat. They came out played well and they just beat us.”