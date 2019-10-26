{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Bocce Association

Winter League Standings as of Oct. 25

“A/B” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

Hone Dogs;6;0;1.000

Guys & Dolls;3;0;1.000

Honor Roll;2;1;.667

Orsetti;2;1;.667

Paisans;2;1;.667

Wobbly Rollers;2;1;.667

SIRS;3;3;.500

Tutto Benne;3;3;.500

Bogeys;1;2;.333

HESK*;1;2;.333

Let’s Roll;2;4;.333

PaPa Joe’s;2;4;.333

Boccegalupe;1;5;.167

Crazy Rollers*;0;3;.000

“B/C” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

Hav’n Fun;6;0;1.000

Day Trippers;5;1;.833

Fire Balls;5;1;.833

Maserati;4;2;.667

Mob Scene;4;2;.667

Bella Bocce;3;3;.500

Blue Beards;3;3;.500

Bocce Chiefs;3;3;.500

Cappuccinos;3;3;.500

Deboccery;3;3;.500

Grape Stompers;2;4;.333

Sons of Italy;2;4;.333

Triple “B”;2;4;.333

Bocce Bumblers;1;5;.167

Bocce Par;1;5;.167

Happy Go Bocce;1;5;.167

“Day” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

Amici;6;0;1.000

Bocce Aces;6;0;1.000

Bocce Ball Bumpers;6;0;1.000

Joe’s Team;5;1;.833

Pallino’s;4;2;.667

High Rollers;3;3;.500

Just 4 Fun;3;3;.500

Rigatoni Rollers;3;3;.500

Rolling Stones;3;3;.500

Sharpshooters;3;3;.500

Boccelism;2;4;.333

Bocce Nova;2;4;.333

Bocce Thunder;1;2;.333

P.B.T.;2;4;.333

Silver Rollers;2;4;.333

Bocce Rollers;0;6;.000

Kay Buena;0;6;.000

*Make-up game required

