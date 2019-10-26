Napa Bocce Association
Winter League Standings as of Oct. 25
“A/B” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
Hone Dogs;6;0;1.000
Guys & Dolls;3;0;1.000
Honor Roll;2;1;.667
Orsetti;2;1;.667
Paisans;2;1;.667
Wobbly Rollers;2;1;.667
SIRS;3;3;.500
Tutto Benne;3;3;.500
Bogeys;1;2;.333
HESK*;1;2;.333
Let’s Roll;2;4;.333
PaPa Joe’s;2;4;.333
Boccegalupe;1;5;.167
Crazy Rollers*;0;3;.000
“B/C” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
Hav’n Fun;6;0;1.000
Day Trippers;5;1;.833
Fire Balls;5;1;.833
Maserati;4;2;.667
Mob Scene;4;2;.667
Bella Bocce;3;3;.500
Blue Beards;3;3;.500
Bocce Chiefs;3;3;.500
You have free articles remaining.
Cappuccinos;3;3;.500
Deboccery;3;3;.500
Grape Stompers;2;4;.333
Sons of Italy;2;4;.333
Triple “B”;2;4;.333
Bocce Bumblers;1;5;.167
Bocce Par;1;5;.167
Happy Go Bocce;1;5;.167
“Day” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
Amici;6;0;1.000
Bocce Aces;6;0;1.000
Bocce Ball Bumpers;6;0;1.000
Joe’s Team;5;1;.833
Pallino’s;4;2;.667
High Rollers;3;3;.500
Just 4 Fun;3;3;.500
Rigatoni Rollers;3;3;.500
Rolling Stones;3;3;.500
Sharpshooters;3;3;.500
Boccelism;2;4;.333
Bocce Nova;2;4;.333
Bocce Thunder;1;2;.333
P.B.T.;2;4;.333
Silver Rollers;2;4;.333
Bocce Rollers;0;6;.000
Kay Buena;0;6;.000
*Make-up game required