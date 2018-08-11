Napa Bocce Association
Summer League Standings as of Aug. 10
“A” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
SIRS**;21;9;.700
Joe’s Team;25;11;.694
Paisans;22;11;.667
Wobbly Rollers;22;11;.667
Bocce Ball Bumpers;20;13;.606
Silver Rollers**;16;11;.593
Amechi*;17;13;.567
Pallino’s;19;17;.528
Honor Roll;15;18;.455
Rock N Rollers;15;18;.455
Tutto Bene;15;18;.455
PaPa Joe’s;16;20;.444
Bocce Aces*;13;17;.433
Sensa Pari*;11;19;.367
Guys & Dolls*;11;22;.333
Kay Buena;10;23;.303
Sharpshooters;8;25;.242
“B” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
Bogeys;24;9;.727
Bocce Rollers**;19;8;.704
Bocce Thunder;24;12;.667
Boccegalupe*;19;11;.633
Hot Shots*;18;12;.600
Bocce Nova*;16;14;.533
Fireballs;19;17;.528
Golden Meadows;17;16;.515
Foul Balls*;15;15;.500
Rigatoni Rollers*;15;15;.500
Boccelism*;14;16;.467
Crazy Rollers*;15;18;.455
Tiramisu*;13;17;.433
Maserati*;12;21;.364
Bocce Bankers;10;23;.303
SOI-Competitivo***;8;19;.296
Triple “B”**;6;21;.222
“C” Division
Team;W;L;Pct.
Bocce Bumblers;26;13;.667
Let’s Roll*;22;11;.667
Orsetti;23;13;.639
Happy Go Bocce**;21;12;.636
Cappuccinos**;19;11;.633
Deboccery;20;16;.556
Mob Scene*;20;16;.556
Bocce We Gotcha*;18;15;.545
Day Trippers;20;19;.513
P.B.T. * 16;17;.485
Just 4 Fun;17;19;.472
Hav’n Fun;16;20;.444
High Rollers;16;20;.444
Viva La Bocce;14;22;.389
Bocce Chiefs;12;24;.333
Grape Stompers;12;24;.333
SOI-Divertimento**;5;25;.167
*Make-up game required