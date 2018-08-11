Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Napa Bocce Association

Summer League Standings as of Aug. 10

“A” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

SIRS**;21;9;.700

Joe’s Team;25;11;.694

Paisans;22;11;.667

Wobbly Rollers;22;11;.667

Bocce Ball Bumpers;20;13;.606

Silver Rollers**;16;11;.593

Amechi*;17;13;.567

Pallino’s;19;17;.528

Honor Roll;15;18;.455

Rock N Rollers;15;18;.455

Tutto Bene;15;18;.455

PaPa Joe’s;16;20;.444

Bocce Aces*;13;17;.433

Sensa Pari*;11;19;.367

Guys & Dolls*;11;22;.333

Kay Buena;10;23;.303

Sharpshooters;8;25;.242

“B” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

Bogeys;24;9;.727

Bocce Rollers**;19;8;.704

Bocce Thunder;24;12;.667

Boccegalupe*;19;11;.633

Hot Shots*;18;12;.600

Bocce Nova*;16;14;.533

Fireballs;19;17;.528

Golden Meadows;17;16;.515

Foul Balls*;15;15;.500

Rigatoni Rollers*;15;15;.500

Boccelism*;14;16;.467

Crazy Rollers*;15;18;.455

Tiramisu*;13;17;.433

Maserati*;12;21;.364

Bocce Bankers;10;23;.303

SOI-Competitivo***;8;19;.296

Triple “B”**;6;21;.222

“C” Division

Team;W;L;Pct.

Bocce Bumblers;26;13;.667

Let’s Roll*;22;11;.667

Orsetti;23;13;.639

Happy Go Bocce**;21;12;.636

Cappuccinos**;19;11;.633

Deboccery;20;16;.556

Mob Scene*;20;16;.556

Bocce We Gotcha*;18;15;.545

Day Trippers;20;19;.513

P.B.T. * 16;17;.485

Just 4 Fun;17;19;.472

Hav’n Fun;16;20;.444

High Rollers;16;20;.444

Viva La Bocce;14;22;.389

Bocce Chiefs;12;24;.333

Grape Stompers;12;24;.333

SOI-Divertimento**;5;25;.167

*Make-up game required

