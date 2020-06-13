Local Golf: Playing at Silverado, Orinda's Stewart cards third hole-in-one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dave Stewart used a 4-hybrid to ace the par-3, 181-yard seventh hole on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Thursday.

It was the third career hole-in-one for Stewart, a Silverado member and resident of Orinda who is also a member at Orinda Country Club.

Witnessing the ace were Rick Doering and Matt Connolly.

Recalled Stewart, “Matt goes ‘I think that’s in the cup.’ Rick goes ‘I’m not sure if it stopped just short or just went long,’ and I’m going ‘I don’t care, as long as I’m close.’

“I struggle with that hole every single time. It’s a hard hole. I knew I’d hit the ball well. It had a lot of curve on it. I hit it left and it came back. It was quite cool. I had such a good day. It was nice to be out there, to be with my friends.”

Silverado is the host of the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event that is played in the fall. The PGA Tour plays the North Course as a par-72, 7,166-yard layout. The Safeway Open has generated over $8 million for charities in the last four years. The tournament has support from 1,400 volunteers.

Stewart’s other holes-in-one came on the par-3, 127-yard 11th on the North Course at Silverado and the par-3, 185-yard 12th hole at Mira Vista Country Club in El Cerrito.