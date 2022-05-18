Local Report: Athletes qualify for track Meet of Champions

Several track and field athletes from last Saturday’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area and Class A meets qualified for this Saturday’s NCS Meet of Champions at Dublin High with top-three finishes.

Justin-Siena, Vintage, Napa and American Canyon competed against 28 other schools in the Redwood Empire meet at Petaluma High.

For Justin-Siena, Sydney Thweatt added another school record to her previous three by winning the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-record 46.36 seconds. The senior is ranked third in the section going into the MOC, from which the top three to move on to the state meet. Travis Hightower notched a PR in the high jump of 6 feet, 4 inches to take second place and the junior will also be a top-three athlete at the MOC.

“Both Sydney and Travis had exciting personal-record performances at the area meet,” Braves head coach Traci Martin said. “It is impressive that they have not yet peaked in those events and can expect great things at the next level.”

Also for the Justin-Siena boys, junior Asher Cleary placed sixth in the high jump at 5-10 and will be joined by senior Xavier Maddalone, who also cleared 5-10, at MOC with at-large qualifying spots. Caden Parlett earned fifth place in the long jump at 20-11 and Hunter Bledsoe achieved a PR in the same event of 20-5.

Miles Martin ran a PR in the 200 meters of 23.41. In the 400 meters, Jack Foust had a PR of 53.86 and Jack Carey ran a 54.71. The 4x100 relay team of Parlett, Martin, Bledsoe and Cole Chatagnier achieved an at-large qualifying position with a time of 45.42.

For the Justin-Siena girls, Lili Hobaugh long jumped to fourth place overall at 17-2½, and the 4x100 relay team of Hobaugh, Isabella Balmaceda, Haley Pham and Gabby Davis qualified with a 51.59 that gave them sixth place. Katie Heffernan qualified in the triple Jump at 33-½. Pham had a four-event day, finishing with a PR of 27.61 in the 200 meters. The 4x400 relay team of Tatum Newell, Hailey Schuemann, Blake Wilsey and Thweatt had a fast heat victory in a season-best 4:19.01. Wilsey added a PR in the 400 meters in 1:03.67. Audrey Halloran ran a fast 800 meters in 2:32.23, while Hana Duhig finished with a season-best time in the 3200 meters of 13:53.72.

Vintage advanced four athletes in six events for the MOC – Sophia Notaro in the long jump and 300 hurdles, Ben Feldstein in the shot put and discus, Ellie Kennedy in the discus, and Bella Sarao in the 100 hurdles.

Notaro placed third with a PR in the 300 hurdles of 46.88 seconds, which ranks 29th all-time in the Redwood Empire. The junior also advanced in the long jump with a third-place mark of 17-5½. Notaro owns the school record in the long jump with an 18-3 against Justin-Siena that broke the record held by one of this year’s Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, Missy Loban, along with Julia Grimm and Bailey Loban. Notaro holds the fifth-best mark of all time in the Redwood Empire in that event.

Feldstein is the fourth seed in the discus and sixth seed in the shot put going into the MOC. All-Vine Valley Athletic League members Sarao and Kennedy are “peaking at the right time and are looking forward to competing at such a prestigious meet,” Crushers head coach Dave Augustus said.

For Napa High, senior Tristan Hug placed fourth in the long jump with a PR mark of 21 feet, and senior Sofia Tinnon was third in the discus at 99-9 and 10th in the shot put at 30-6.

For American Canyon, junior John Quilon was fifth in the triple jump at a PR 41-11, junior Saniyah Farris was seventh in the 300 hurdles (PR 50.79) and junior Sadia Diouf was 10th in the 400 meters (1:02.65)

In the Class A meet at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, the St. Helena boys finished fourth and the girls sixth in team scoring.

The girls 4x100 relay team of Eva Bowen, Lily Desmond, Eva Williams and Mia Hernandez broke the school record with a second-place time of 50.82 seconds.

Hernandez also advanced in the 100 meters, where she placed third in a school-record 12.81 seconds. Bowen also advanced with a second-place time of 61.47 seconds.

Senior Charlie Carpy advanced in two events for the boys, placing second in the 110 hurdles in a personal-record 16.44 seconds, and with Clayton Crean, Keaton Smith and Sam Raunegger in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.84.

At the Class A meet for Calistoga, senior Andrea Villasenor was fourth in the pole vault at 8-4 and seventh in the shot put at 28-10.

College Men’s Golf

NVC’s Hatfield plays in state tourney

Napa Valley College freshman Riley Hatfield qualified for and shot a 158 in the one-day, 36-hole California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Monday at Soboba Springs Country Club in the Riverside County town of San Jacinto.

Hatfield was one of 12 individual qualifiers who joined eight qualifying teams – four from Northern California and four from Southern California – in the tournament, which had 60 players.

Hatfield, named to the All-Big 8 Conference team, advanced to state by finishing as one of the top six individuals outside of qualifying teams at the California Community College Athletic Association’s Northern California Regional Championships on Monday, May 9 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

The 2021 Vintage High School graduate shot 82-76 – 158.

Napa Valley played in 11 tournaments during the Big 8 Conference season. The Storm finished in second place. The Storm were fifth at NorCals, a one-day, 36-hole event.