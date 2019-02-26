St. Helena Athletic Director Tom Hoppe announced on Tuesday that all athletic games and events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had been cancelled due to the heavy rain that drenched the Napa Valley starting Monday and continuing Tuesday.
The Saints’ varsity and JV baseball games against Justin-Siena, originally scheduled for Tuesday at St. Helena High, has been rescheduled to Thursday at the same location. The varsity team will play first at 3:30 p.m. with the JV game to follow.
The Saints’ softball game scheduled for Tuesday in Novato was also cancelled. No new date or time has been announced yet. Thursday’s game at Sir Francis Drake High was still on as of press time.
The Saints’ track and field team will also wait a little longer to get its season started since Wednesday’s meet at Napa High was canceled. No new date has been set for that event yet.
Some areas in Napa reported as much as six inches of rain just over the last 24 hours.
The forecast calls for Napa receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Tuesday and another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night, with showers expected Wednesday, according to the Napa Valley Register.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano Volleyball
The Club Solano Volleyball Black 14-and-under team placed third in league bracket play at Saturday’s Skylane Tournament in Santa Rosa.
The team lost some close match points that would have made a difference in advancement, said coach Rick Manibusan, adding “They played hard and finished strong to end up consolation champions.”
Kalea Carson (14 blocks, 12 kills) and Lauren Ballared (17 blocks, 18 kills) provided a strong middle front line. Offensive attacking came from Jolie Abejuela (four aces, 18 digs, 11 kills), Alycia Maciel (four aces, 31 digs, four kills) and Danielle Moelk (nine aces, 33 digs, 14 kills). Back row protection came from Tori Nguyen (30 digs), Adeline Kelly (four aces, 29 digs, four assists) and Leila Adel (nine aces, 40 digs), with Kaylee Saecheo (21 digs, 14 assists), Tessa Castro (25 digs, 18 assists) and Isabella Avila (six aces, 41 digs, eight assists, seven kills) directing the offense.
JV Baseball
Vintage 12, Redwood 5
Vintage scored runs in all six innings in a game that was shortened due to darkness.
Owen Schnaible, Theo Llewelyn and Reid McCaffrey pitched for the Crushers.
Leading hitters for Vintage were McCaffrey (2-for-5, triple, RBI), Nick Schuttish (2-for-4, three RBIs), Jorge Lopez-Rios (2-for-2, double, two RBIs), Schnaible (2-for-4, triple, two RBIs), and Sam Neal (1-for-1, RBI).
Freshman Baseball
Vintage 8, Redwood 4
Vintage won its nonleague game.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Division
Napa Firefighters Association came from behind in the second half to eliminate McDonalds from the playoffs, 42-30, paced by Grant Koehler’s 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Matthew Commander added 10 points, eight boards and two steals for Firefighters, Blake Hoban nine points, six rebounds and three steals, George Bolen six points and three steals, and Marcus Nunes eight boards. Lucas Brandon posted 19 rebounds, six points and two steals to lead McDonalds, Matt Helms had eight points and three steals, Jacks Madigan seven points, Eric Cosca four points, and Austin Michie three points.
Fazerrati’s Pizza edged Anette’s Chocolates, 36-32, getting 14 points and 12 rebounds from Tyson Tanksley, 11 rebounds and nine points by Gabe Wilson, seven points and three steals from Isaac Rojas, seven rebounds and four points by Toby Montoya, and Tyler Cabrera’s five boards. Zach Keller had 11 boards, six points and two steals for Anette’s, Andrew Christian 12 points, Eli Souza seven points, Kyle Miller five points and five boards, Joey Varela four steals, and Antonio Fernandez two steals.
Nielson Construction downed R&S Glazing, 48-36, behind Nathan Daniel’s 23 rebounds, 14 points, five blocked shots, and two steals. Jimmy Whitt got 13 points, seven boards and six steals for Nielson, Michael Wyckoff 12 points and three steals, Justin Yates 11 rebounds, Tyler Ghisletta five boards and four points, and Garet Yates four points. Seth Ponciano had seven points, five rebounds and three steals for R&S, Yovani Gonzalez nine rebounds and seven points, Juan Castro 13 boards and three steals, Angel Ochoa seven points and five steals, Casey Peck eight points, and Ben Marin five boards and three points.
Rudy Reyes put up 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead Napa Valley Jewelers to a thrilling 47-46 win over Deputy Sheriff’s Officers Association. Quincy Parker got eight points and five boards for Napa Valley Jewelers, Dillon Mouton nine points and three steals, Pedro Infante, Ruben Garcia, and
Carlos Chavez seven rebounds apiece, and Noah Parker three points. Gurkirat Sandhu posted 13 boards, seven points, two blocks and two steals for Sheriff’s, Jerick Castro 16 points, Julian Silverthorne nine points, Myles Norris nine rebounds, five points and two blocked shots, Antonio Perez seven boards and three points, Caleb Vallejo nine rebounds, and Manuel Avila and Emari Dunn five boards apiece.
The Sharks defeated Sunrise Rotary, 46-33, with Sam Brovelli getting 13 points, Chris Soto 12 rebounds and seven points, Matthew Shane 10 points and three steals, Nathaniel Allen seven points and seven boards, Louis O’Brien seven rebounds, Trevor Ellena five boards and two blocked shots, and Dylan Maybel five points. Cruz Morales scored 15 points for Sunrise, Joel Calderon had seven rebounds and eight points, Jordan Fourth Lopez and Gavin Zimmerman nine boards and two steals each, Quentin Cordle six rebounds, four points and two blocks, and Josh Marshall three points.
Rotary posted a 58-27 victory over Napa Police Officers Association as Abraham Cortes put up 17 points and six rebounds, Jack Dinsmore 16 points and seven boards, John Moss 14 rebounds, eight points and three steals, Finn Glascott seven points, Calvin Bird five points, and Eli Dion three points and two steals. Dylan Payne netted eight points for Police, Jayge Campbell had five points and five rebounds, Harrison Barrett six boards, Teagan DeGarmo five points, Beau Miller four points, and Colby Baumbach three points.
Napa Firefighters Association rallied late for a 41-22 elimination win over Fazerrati’s Pizza, as Matthew Commander scored 15 points, Blake Hoban had 12 points and two steals, Grant Koehler seven rebounds and six points, Eduardo Barajas six points, and Matt Heun five boards and two steals. Toby Montoya led Fazerrati’s Pizza with 11 points and two steals, Tyson Tanksley and Isaac Rojas each had five rebounds and two steals, Gabe Wilson six boards, and Tyler Cabrera five points.