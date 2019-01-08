The Napa High boys basketball team picked up another tough Vine Valley Athletic League road win Monday by beating Sonoma Valley, 57-43.
Leading the Grizzlies (10-5, 2-0 VVAL) were Brock Bowers with 18 points and nine rebounds, Zach Swim with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Stephen Blume with 10 points and two rebounds.
Vince O’Kelley played another well-rounded game, contributing seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Tyler Oda added five points and three assists, Brayden Greenlee two points and three steals, and Logan VanZandt two points and three rebounds.
Napa hosts Vintage in a Big Game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Boys Wrestling
Medaling for American Canyon High at the Karen Foley Crossface Wrestling Classic, which was held at St. Patrick-St. Vincent on Saturday, were Ramon Gamboa (112) and Tobyn Bunch (220), second; Yanesa Rosas (125), Rafael Ely (120) and Kyle Racel (160), third; and Elijah Beronilla (115), Christian Gomez (135), Matthew Ruiz (145), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo (160) and Andrew Espiritu (152), fourth.
JV Boys Basketball
Napa 33, Sonoma Valley 30
Aiden McDonald paced the Grizzlies with 10 points and 10 rebounds in their VVAL road win Monday night. Jack Giguiere had nine points, six rebounds and two assists for Napa (7-7, 1-1 VVAL), which hosts Vintage at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Sonoma Valley 43, Napa 41
The visiting Grizzlies slashed a 10-point halftime deficit to four by the start of the fourth quarter of Monday’s VVAL opener. They got two good looks at the basket as time was running out, but the Dragons pulled out the victory with their defense and rebounding.
Napa was led by center Andrew Remboldt’s 14 points and five rebounds and point guard Elliot Zuidema’s 12 points. The Grizzlies (1-10 overall) host Vintage at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Boys Division
George Bolen scored 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter to lead Napa Firefighters Association back from a 14-point halftime deficit and a 42-38 win over Nielson Construction.
Matthew Commander pulled down 16 rebounds and scored five points for Firefighters, Marcus Nunes had eight points, five boards and two steals, Blake Hoban posted 10 rebounds, five points and three steals, Eduardo Barajas grabbed seven boards, Matthew Heun had four points, and Bolen added nine rebounds and two steals.
Nielson got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Troy Ghisletta, 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals by Luke Leachman, Jacob Bittner’s nine boards and eight points, and Michael Wyckoff’s four points.
Sunrise Rotary downed Fazerrati’s Pizza, 32-26, getting nine points and seven rebounds from Tyler Smith, seven points and six boards by Diego Lopez, 11 rebounds from Filiberto Chavez, Gavin Zimmerman’s six boards and four points, five points and two steals by Cruz Morales, Juan Leon’s seven rebounds and four steals, six points from Quentin Cordle, and Joseph Holland’s six boards.
Gabe Wilson’s nine points, five rebounds and two steals sparked Fazerrati’s, Tommy Chrisco added 12 boards and five points, Isaac Rojas got six points and seven rebounds, Toby Montoya had five steals and five boards, and Josh Yokoi netted four points.
Myles Norris scored six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to go with 11 rebounds in pacing Deputy Sheriff’s Officers Association to a comeback, 42-38 victory over R&S Glazing. Gurkirat Sandhu added 20 rebounds, six points and two steals for Sheriff’s, Manuel Avila had six points and eight boards, Ethan Main scored five points, and Emari Dunn had three points and three steals.
Casey Peck led R&S with 11 points and nine rebounds, Chris DelPorto and Angel Ochoa both scored six points, Anthony Martinez had seven boards and three points, Benjamin Martin got three points and five rebounds, and Jonathan Basalt and Qwen Rodriquez each chipped in three points.
MacDonald’s came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge the Sharks, 28-25, getting eight points from Trent Maher, six rebounds and three points by Nick Raymond, six points from Erik Cosca, Lucas Brandon’s four points and five boards, Jeremy Tsujihara’s four steals and three points, five boards by Elliot Suhr, and two steals from Matt Helms.
Louis O’Brien posted six points, six rebounds and two steals for Sharks, Cris Soto scored five points, Dylan Maybel netted four points, and Dylan Hilton added three points.
Sean Pratt scored 11 points and George Laird had seven points and five rebounds to lead Napa Police Officers Association to a 37-32 win over Anette’s Chocolates. Jack Troendly had six points and two steals for Police, Teagan DeGarmo had five points and two steals, Colby Baumbach netted five points and Harrison Barrett added two steals.
Julian Gonzalez had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Anette’s, Zack Keller got seven points and five boards , Joe Varela and Antonio Fernandez both scored four points, and Kyle Walston grabbed five boards.
Abraham Cortes had 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals and Calvin Bird posted 16 points, six boards and two steals to help Rotary to a 63-59 overtime victory over Napa Valley Jewelers. John Moss added 12 points and seven boards for Rotary, Jack Dinsmore scored nine points, Finn Glascott had five rebounds and four points, and Carson Becker netted five points.
Rudy Reyes scored 19 points for Napa Valley Jewelers, Dillon Mouton had 16 points and five rebounds, Quintin Fisher pulled down 10 boards, Cody Jones got five points, and Ruben Garcia chipped in three points.
Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Division
Napa Host Lions beat Cole’s Chop House 35-30. Liam Ferguson had 11 points and five rebounds, Nick Sims had eight points, five rebounds and six steals, and Kaliq Khan and Lance Thompson-Rangel scored six points each.
For Cole’s, Carter Haven had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Carlos Cruz had four points and five rebounds.
In a battle for first place, Syar Industries defeated Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 57-44. Samuel Gomez had 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Sam Loomis scored 13 points and had six rebounds and Collin Durfee scored four points and pulled down seven rebounds.
For KGN, Zachary Rector had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals, Noah Ackerman had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Ismael Lopez-Zuniga scored eight points.
Athletic Feat beat Quinlan Tire, 61-36. Theodore Maas and Jared Martinez had 18 points each. Martinez also pulled down 12 rebounds and had five steals. Nathan Marroquin scored 13 points and Zaaziel Statten had six points and 16 rebounds.
For Quinlan, Caleb Rusin had 18 points, four rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Dane Connor scored seven points, and Waylon Fletcher and David Capri-Rodriguez pulled in five rebounds each.
Syar Industries pulled ahead late in the fourth quarter and defeated Cole’s Chop House, 64-49. Samuel Gomez had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Durfee scored 12 points, and Sam Loomis had eight points and five rebounds.
For Cole’s, Carter Haven had 29 points and 18 rebounds.
Quinlan Tire won in overtime, 46-42 over Napa Host Lions. Caleb Rusin had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Dane Connor and Angel Vega had seven points each, Joseph Conlon scored five points, and David Capri-Rodriguez pulled in six rebounds.
For Napa Host Lions, Liam Ferguson had 10 points, followed by Manuel Villasenor-Rico with nine points, Nick Sims had seven points, and Lucas Stephenson had six points.