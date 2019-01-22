The Justin-Siena High School wrestling team kicked off a busy week at Saturday’s Del Oro Invitational in Loomis, where Jacob Guiducci placed second and Cooper Cohee took fourth.
The Braves went back to the mat Monday to face Casa Grande, in the makeup of a Jan. 16 Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet postponed due to adverse road conditions, and fell 63-15 in Petaluma.
Justin-Siena got a forfeit victory at 108 pounds from Cohee, a pin by Caden Parlett at 134, and a 4-3 minor decision by Guiducci at 128. Guiducci, trailing 3-2, scored a 2-point takedown with 10 seconds left to seal his comeback win. Nathan Lowenstein was the Justin-Siena coaches’ “All-Heart” wrestler of the meet for his continued dedication.
The Braves were to visit American Canyon on Tuesday, before hosting Petaluma on Thursday and competing in the Redwood Empire Classic at Ukiah on Saturday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 57, California 52
Zach Swim scored a career-high 29 points and had five rebounds to lead Napa in a nonleague game Monday against California-San Ramon.
Brock Bowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists, Stephen Blume had nine points and two rebounds, Tyler Oda had four points, three assists and two steals, and Vince Okelley had four points and three rebounds for Napa (16-5 overall).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 46, Novato 30
Justin-Siena (11-10 overall) led from start to finish in a nonleague game, part of Marin Catholic’s MLK Day basketball event. The Braves started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run.
“We definitely took a step forward today,” said coach Andy Bettencourt. “While it wasn’t easy, we found a way to score in the paint and withstand some good outside shooting from them throughout the game. The start of the fourth quarter was great and really started on the defensive end of the floor, which led to some transition baskets.”
Isabella Wright scored 20 points and had five rebounds and three steals.
Karlie Wells scored 12 points and had nine rebounds and two steals.
Ella Thatcher (six points, five rebounds), Sarah Reynolds (four points, two rebounds), Grace Walter (two points, four rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (two points, three rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Mikhaela Cepeda (three rebounds, two assists) also helped out.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano 3rd in
tournament
Team Fierce, a Club Solano Volleyball 14-and-under team, competed against some of the top teams in the state at the California Kickoff Tournament at San Mateo Convention Center on Sunday and Monday.
The team took first place in its pool on Sunday, and on Monday lost in the semifinals and ended up third in the Silver Bracket.
Controlling the middle front were Lauren Ballard (nine aces, 10 blocks, 18 kills), Adeline Kelly (two blocks, 21 digs, four kills) and Kalea Carson (eight blocks, 10 kills). Outside attacking came from Alycia Maciel (17 aces, 41 digs, nine kills), Jolie Abejuela (three aces, 20 digs, four kills), Danielle Moelk (eight aces, 36 digs, nine kills) and Sophia Jacobs (nine aces, 30 digs, 22 kills). Handlling defensive duties were Leila Adel (six aces, 68 digs, four kills) and Tori Nguyen (22 digs). Directing the offense were Tessa Castro (11 aces, 23 digs, 25 assists), Kaylee Saecao (10 digs, nine assists, three kills) and Isabella Avila (five aces, 21 digs, 11 assists, five kills).
Girls Wrestling
Vintage wrestles well at
tourney
Freshman 137-pounder Leilani Frazer recently led the Vintage High girls wrestling team with a first-place finish at the fourth annual Bethel Tournament.
Frazer went 4-0 with two pins and two decisions — 5-2 and, in the finals, 4-1 over a Liberty-Brentwood opponent.
The 10 Crushers combined to place sixth out of 40 teams with 88 points, just one point behind Liberty.
Also scoring and medaling were freshman Natalie Scott (111 pounds), who placed fourth with a 3-2 record and two pins, freshman Allison Lopez-Hernandez (106), who took fifth with a 3-2 record and three pins, junior Romina Castro (150), who also finished fifth with a 3-2 record and three pins, and freshman Jessica Mendieta (170), who was fifth a 2-2 record and a pin. Also earning points was freshman Delani Stiles-Warner (116), who went 2-2 with two pins.
The Crushers visit Casa Grande on Tuesday and host Sonoma Valley on Thursday in Vine Valley Athletic League dual meets.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Boys Division
Nathan Daniel had 15 rebounds, 13 points, three steals and three blocked shots and Michael Wyckoff scored 21 points and two steals to lead Nielson Construction to a 52-33 decision over McDonald’s. Justin Yates added 11 boards and five points for Nielson, Jacob Bittner eight rebounds, five points and three steals, Troy Ghisletta six points, five boards and two steals, and Luke Leachman three steals.
Lucas Brandon had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals for McDonald’s, Austin Michie had 13 boards and nine points, Erik Cosca six rebounds and four points, Jacks Madigan six points, Trent Maher six boards, Jeremy Tsujihara three points, and Matt Helms two steals.
Tyson Tanksley scored 32 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Fazerrati’s Pizza downed Anette’s Chocolates, 42-34, for their first win of the season. Isaac Rojas got nine boards and two steals, Tyler Cabrera three points and four steals, and Ben Hudgens chipped in three points.
Zach Keller grabbed 13 rebounds for Anette’s, Joey Varela got nine points and two steals, Dayne Contreraas six boards, five points and two steals, Andrew Christian six points, five rebounds and three steals, Kyle Walston four points and three steals, and Eli Souza four points.
Napa Sheriff’s Deputies Association scored 42 points in the first half en route to a 55-42 victory over Napa Valley Jewelers paced by Caleb Vallejo’s 18 rebounds, three points and two steals. Gurkirat Sandhu added 15 boards, five points and four blocked shots, Manuel Avila had 14 points and eight rebounds, Jerick Castro 15 points, and Ethan Main and Julian Silverthorne nine points apiece.
Dillon Mouton’s 14 points, eight boards, four steals and two blocked shots led Jewelers, Noah Parker posted 11 rebounds and eight points, Carlos Chavez 10 points and five boards, Quintin Fisher seven points and seven rebounds, Pedro Infante seven boards, and Cody Jones three points.
Napa Firefighters Association defeated R&S Glazing 40-32, with Matthew Commander getting 12 points and 11 rebounds, Blake Hoban six points, Marcus Nunes five points, George Bolen and Dylan Bertani four points each, and Matthew Heun three points.
Benjamin Martin scored 15 points for R&S, Angel Ochoa had four points, and Yovani Gonzalez and Chris DelPolrto contributed three points and three steals apiece.
The Sharks downed Sunrise Rotary, 44-30, getting seven points and six rebounds from Louis O’Brien, nine points from Cris Soto, Matthew Shane’s eight points, five boards and four steals, Sam Brovelli’s seven points, Angelo Viran’s five points, six boards and three steals, Ezequiel Caro’s six rebounds, Dylan Maybel’s five points, and three points from Aidan Phillips.
Filiberto Chavez netted 11 points for Sunrise, Gavin Zimmerman had 10 rebounds and three points, Juan Leon eight points, and Cruz Morales four points.
Rotary took a 45-30 decision over Napa Police Officers Association, as John Moss pulled down 13 rebounds and scored 11 points, Calvin Bird got eight boards, seven points and two steals, Abraham Cortes eight points and eight rebounds, Finn Glascott seven boards and five points, and Eli Dioo six points.
Harrison Barrett posted seven points and seven rebounds for Police, George Laird and Jack Troendly each had eight points, and Dylan Payne added five points.
Seventh, Eighth Grade Boys Division
Jared Martinez scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lift Athletic Feat past Cole’s Chop House, 49-39. Martinez finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Nathan Marroquin scored 11 points. Finn Sslese pulled down six rebounds.
Cole’s Carter Haven had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Teagan Cholmondeley had four rebounds and four steals.
Napa Host Lions beat Quinlan Tire in overtime, 47-42. Liam Ferguson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. James Burgess had nine points, three rebounds and four steals. Nick Sims contributed with five steals and Lucas Stephenson had seven rebounds.
For Quinlan, Caleb Rusin had 15 points and seven rebounds, Dane Connor scored 11 points and Joseph Conlon scored 10 points.
Star Industries edged Athletic Feat 57-55. Samuel Gomez scored 22 points. Collin Durfee had 12, Alex Warren had nine and Sam Loomis added seven points.
For Athletic Feat, Jared Martinez had 23 points and six rebounds. Nathan Marroquin scored 12. Jaaziel Satten added 11 points and five rebounds.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa outlasted Napa Host Lions, 38-31. Zachary Rector led all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Cayden Nelson and Noah Ackerman scored eight points each. Diego Ayala had five rebounds. Liam Ferguson, for NHL, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Nick Sims had six points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Ninth, 10th Grade Boys
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center downed R.E. Maher Construction, 50-25, as William Chaidez posted 15 rebounds and 11 points, Noah Tanpoco had 17 points, Gary Yates 13 points and seven boards, Douglas Bozzini five points and three steals, Wyatt Chaidez nine rebounds, and Gavin Rabanal three steals.
Ruben Pino’s 12 points and five rebounds paced Maher, Andre Nave had eight boards and six points, Avery Bement six rebounds, and RJ Campbell four points and four steals.
Mark Coleman Insurance edged General Equipment Maintenance, 30-26, led by 12 rebounds and 10 points by Esteban Reyes, nine points and eight boards by Jason Mateescu, Aidan Jobe’s nine rebounds and six points, five boards from Brenden Talbot, and Mauricio Estrada’s three points.
Trevin Cholmondeley grabbed 10 rebounds and scored five points for GEM, Matthew Zhou had seven points, Zachary Montelongo seven rebounds, William Hu six boards and three points, Jesiah Cortez five points, and Ricardo Torres two steals.
Long Electric defeated Napa Valley Orthopedics, 51-26, as Louie Canepa got 15 rebounds and10 points, Mosaati Schaumkel 11points, five boards and two steals, Thomas Chrisco 10 rebounds, Jackson Cole eight points, Tytan Bradley seven points and three steals, Nathan Materne six points and five boards, Diego Davis five rebounds and four points, and Brandon Cruz three points.
Adam Wesner posted 11 points for Napa Valley Orthopedics, Andrew Diana had nine rebounds, four points and two blocked shots, John Lopez 10 boards, and Reid Woolworth three points.