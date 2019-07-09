Coleman Insurance came back in the bottom of the fifth and last inning to edge Binstock Enterprises 12-11 in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division softball action Sunday night at Kiwanis Park.
Katie Haubold went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Coleman at the plate. Jill Towe was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Sasha Mufich went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Izzy Nelson and Lyla Kaufman were each 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs.
Leading Binstock were Ella Johnson, who went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice bunt and two RBIs, and Yazmine Navarro, who was also 2 for 4. Jillian Harnois went 1 for 1 with three walks and an RBI, and Destiny Bautista went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt and two RBIs.
Branagan Insurance 5, MIV 2
Sunday night’s Senior Division game was scoreless until Malloy, Imrie and Vasconi Insurance scored twice in the fourth, but first-place Branagan Insurance answered with five unanswered runs to triumph.
For Branagan, Devin Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs and Samantha Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Clare Halsey pitched three shutout innings for the win, striking out eight, and Jasmine Gaffey pitched the last two innings, striking out three.
Auto Racing
Goodwill 2nd Friday and Saturday
Napa's racing dentist, Dr. David Goodwill, competed in two races last weekend at two different tracks.
Goodwill took to Lakeport Speedway on Friday night in his Lito Auto Body midget. After posting the fastest qualifying time, Goodwill was a picture of consistency. He finished second in his heat race, second in the trophy dash and second in the 30-lap main event.
“We’ll try to one-up that,” he said before traveling to Ukiah.
Saturday’s efforts produced the same results. Goodwill again ran fastest in qualifying, and finished second in the heat race and the main event.
Goodwill led the first 10 laps of the main event in Ukiah.
“(The car) got very tight and I started pushing to the wall,” Goodwill said. “That opened a hole and I got passed.”
Goodwill travels to Madera next week.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano 14s win tourney
The 14-and-under Team Blue of Club Solano Volleyball took first place in AAU Summer League tournament play on Saturday at Mare Island Sports Complex in Vallejo. The team served strong and played tough throughout the tournament, going 7-1 in match sets.
Protecting the middle front were Emiya Stevens (7 blocks, 8 kills) and Isabella Dinneen (3 aces, 2 blocks, 5 kills).
Attacking from the outside position were Bella Lagman (4 aces, 8 digs, 7 kills), Alexis Nitto (4 aces, 8 digs, 3 kills), Isabella Ocasio (8 digs, 2 kills) and Kayla Lancaster (4 aces, 2 blocks, 3 kills).
Directing the offense were Yamileth Mendoza (15 aces, 9 assists, 4 kills) and Erina Concepcion (24 aces, 12 digs, 5 assists).
Controlling the back-row defense were Sophia Nascimento (28 aces, 16 digs), Angelina Merino (7 digs) and Lacie Quiambao (11 digs).