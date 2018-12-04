Justin-Siena High School continued its wrestling season at the Vallejo Invitational.
Cooper Cohee and Caden Parlett blazed to 5-0 finishes to earn gold medals. Cohee scored five pins while Parlett notched two pins.
Trace Cosgrove, Cole Chatagnier and Zacky Zurowski scored silver medals with 4-1 records.
Sebastian Medina also earned the silver with three victories.
Nico Minardos and Star Gil earned bronze medals.
Prep Wrestling
The American Canyon High boys and girls teams competed at the Vallejo Wrestling Invitational at Vallejo High School on Saturday.
In the girls division, Yvonne Cruz (116) and Alexis Schueller (160) took first-place honors, with Yasmin Recaen (121), Shayla Hoang (126) and Alyssa Sapida (134) finishing in third place, and Yanessa Rosas (131) and Isabella Hansen (189) placing fourth.
In the boys division, Zac Raymond (112) and Christian Gomez (138) each took first place.
Second-place finishers were Rafael Ely (117), Joshua Le (120), Juan Madrigal (126) and Tobyn Bunch (220).
Third-place finishers were Jonathan Su (152), Matthew Ruiz (138) and Austin Totty (160), with Marben Centeno (170), Jacob Capicoy (165), Jacob Razon (172), Andrew Espiritu (158), Thomas Manibusan (152), Ramon Gamboa (112), Rudy Noble (235) and Davion Salanga (175) placing fourth.
Jesus Sanchez (220) took fourth place in the competitive division at the Vista Del Lago wrestling tournament in Folsom on Saturday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Calistoga 79, Tomales 55
Five games into the regular season, Calistoga has already equaled its win total from all of last year.
The Wildcats rebounded nicely from an eighth-place finish in the Sutter Home Invitational tournament in St. Helena over the weekend to blow out Tomales on the road Monday night. The Wildcats (2-3) played with only six players.
Senior Cesar Ayala led all scorers with 27 points, freshman Christian Caldera scored 18 and junior Jesus Mendoza added 13.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 57, Vacaville 25
Alyssa Andrews scored 16 points and had five assists and three steals, Ellie Savage had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting on 3-pointers, Kate Ilsley had 11 points and five rebounds, and Nicole Gleeson had nine points, five rebounds and seven blocks, leading Vintage in a nonleague win over Vacaville on Monday.
Vintage trailed 10-8 after the first quarter. A strong defensive showing led to Vintage outscoring Vacaville 18-5 in the second quarter.
Vintage had a 45-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Dellaina Morse had six points, six rebounds and three assists.
Mo Groves had three points and three rebounds.
“Our shots weren’t falling early and we got a little frustrated, but as usual our defensive effort wasn’t affected by our struggles, and we played our way out of it over time,” said Vintage coach Joe Donohoe.
Tamalpais 44, Justin-Siena 38
Justin-Siena (2-2 overall) could not overcome cold shooting or its turnovers. However, down 31-9 late in the third quarter, the Braves rallied and went on a 22-7 run to pull the game within seven points at 38-31 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Braves were led by Ashlee Whittemore with 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Isabella Wright with seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Kiran Monteverdi with six points and three rebounds, Sarah Reynolds with three points, Lexi Rosenbrand with two points and nine rebounds, Karlie Wells with two points and eight rebounds, and Ella Thatcher with two points, two rebounds and two steals.
“Definitely a frustrating and disappointing game for everyone on our team,” said coach Andy Bettencourt. “We did not come out with the intensity or focus we needed to from the start, and then compounded that with missing some shots that we would usually make. That being said, the second half was much better, and all 10 players played with a purpose and attitude that had been missing in the first half. We must bring that to the entire game going forward if we are to be successful.”
Tomales 38, Calistoga 35
The Wildcats’ 2018-19 season has gotten off to a slow start. They dropped to 0-2 on Monday with a 38-35 loss at Tomales.
Calistoga scored 18 points in the first three quarters before staging a late comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter alone. But the hole was too deep to climb out of and Tomales hung on for the win.
Junior Litzy Infante scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the fourth and junior Vanesa Quiepo added 10.
Napa places second at Piner Tournament
Napa (3-1 overall) beat James Lick-San Jose, 53-36.
Jenna Baker led Napa with 14 points, Siena Young had nine points, and Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Anna Ghisletta and Caitlyn Neal each had six points.
Napa beat Petaluma, 60-53. Napa was 21-of-25 from the free-throw line.
Armstrong Brown had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Napa was also led by Siena Young with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals, Carly Johnson with nine points, four assists and three steals, Jenna Baker had seven points and three steals, Jane Mcloughlin with five points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, Sofia Brandon with six points and two steals, and Anna Ghisletta with six points, three steals and two rebounds.
Napa lost to Colfax, 59-50.
“It was by far our toughest game of the season and our girls battled really hard in this game,” said coach Darci Ward. “This game was a really great learning opportunity for us. We will continue to work hard in practice to make improvements.”
Napa was behind 31-21 at halftime.
Carly Johnson led Napa with 18 points. She hit two three-pointers in the first quarter.
Siena Young scored 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team.
Jenna Baker had nine points, Jane Mcloughlin had five points, Caitlyn Neal had four points, and Ghisletta and Armstrong-Brown each had two points.
Napa 55, Santa Rosa 40
Siena Young led Napa with 20 points, Carly Johnson followed with 10, Charlotte Gerard had seven points and Caitlyn Neal and Jenna Baker each had six points.
Optimist Youth Basketball
Seventh, Eighth Grade Boys Division
Defending champion Cole’s Chop House lost the season opener to Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 46-31. Zachary Rector had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals in a winning cause. Tanner Low had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga scored eight points.
For KGN, Carter Haven completed a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Napa Host Lions defeated Quinlan Tire, 43-18. Liam Ferguson led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Kaliq Khan with 10. Manuel Villasenor-Rico had eight points and Dane Connor scored 10 points for Quinlan.
Syar Industries beat Athletic Feat 41-40 behind 33 points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Samuel Gomez. For Athletic Feat, Jared Martinez had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Nathan Marroquin contributed nine points. Theodore Maas added eight points and Joseph Farmer had seven points.
Napa Host Lions beat Cole’s Chop House 40-35. Liam Ferguson had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Stephenson scored 13 points. Nick Sims had seven points. Carter Haven scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds for Cole’s. Henry LaLiberte finished with seven points.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa beat Syar Industries, 49-37. Zachary Rector scored 15 points. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga had nine points, followed by Cayden Nelson with eight points and 10 rebounds. Noah Ackerman scored eight points. Samuel Gomez had 16 points for Syar, followed by Sam Loomis and Collin Durfee with eight points each.
In the final game of the day, Athletic Feat defeated Quinlan Tire, 48-4 behind 19 points from Jared Martinez. Nathan Marroquin scored 12 points.