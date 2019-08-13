Napa's racing dentist, Dr. David Goodwill, had a good night racing at 99 Speedway in Stockton on Saturday night.
Goodwill started off well by posting a time that tied for second-fastest. He was second in his heat race and won the trophy dash.
He placed third in the 30-lap main event.
“I just couldn’t get it to turn from the middle of the corn out,” he said. “But, all in all, it was a good night.”
Goodwill races next at Madera Speedway on Sept. 14.
Professional Baseball
Napa’s Chavez picked up by Ottawa
The Napa Silverados announced Monday night the promotion of right-handed pitcher Kyle Chavez to the Ottawa Champions of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball. Chavez is the fifth player promoted this season by manager Tito Fuentes Jr. and the Silverados, and their fourth in just six days.
Chavez appeared in 18 games for Napa this season, all in late-game relief roles. The Florida native departs the team as the leader in ERA (2.82), having allowed just seven earned runs. Chavez tallied 35 strikeouts and four walks in 22⅓ innings, recording a strikeout in all but two of his appearances.
After winning NAIA Pitcher of the Year in his final season at Talladega College, Chavez pitched in the American Association and the PECOS League before joining the Pittsburg Diamonds last year. Chavez heads to the Canadian capital to join the Champions, who are in fifth place out of six teams in a league that has teams in New York, New Jersey, Ontario and Quebec.
Ray Jones, Sam Curtis, Sean Johnson and Justin Byrd have also been promoted from the Silverados, who were in fourth place in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs going into Tuesday night’s home game against the first-place Sonoma Stompers at Miner Family Field. With that and 10 other games remaining in the season, Napa hosts the Salina Stockade at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Napa Valley College field.
Aldea Nonprofit Day Aug. 18
In celebration of the one-year partnership of Aldea Children & Family Services with the Tito Fuentes Baseball Academy, a nonprofit supporting bright futures for children, the Napa Silverados are having Nonprofit Day at Miner Family Field on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Aldea CEO Kerry Ahearn will throw out the first pitch of the 1:05 p.m. game against the Salina Stockade and a bike will be donated to a young Aldea client. The academy has gifted 100 tickets for foster children to attend games this summer. Aldea staff and supporters will be in the stands celebrating this relationship with their families.
About Aldea Children & Family Services, in its 47th year, strives to improves people’s mental well being so they can strengthen their relationships and become engaged in the community. Through critical mental health, treatment foster care, adoption and support services, Aldea helps more than 3,900 people annually in Napa and Solano counties who face obstacles to accessing and receiving effective treatment.
The manager of the Silverados and son of legendary San Francisco Giants second baseman Tito Fuentes Sr. was born in the Dominican Republic and taught baseball by his father and Juan Marichal.
During his father’s 14 years in the majors and for the past 25 years, Fuentes traveled back and forth to the Dominican Republic annually to be immersed into the 24/7 baseball culture of the Caribbean.
His academy, headquartered in Napa, offers baseball clinics. He also provides private instruction and gives high school players a road map for playing after they graduate. He has also coached high school ball at Justin-Siena and Saint Mary’s-Albany, assisted at Sonoma State University, and in 2013-14 managed the Vallejo Admirals.