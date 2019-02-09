The Napa Valley Swim Team competed Jan. 19-20 at the Zone 3 Championships in Santa Rosa, where 10 Bay Area counties were represented.
One highlight was when one of NVST’s youngest swimmers, 6-year-old Natalia Lowgren, broke a 26-year-old team record in the 25 backstroke with a third-place time of 21.64 seconds in the 8-and-under age division – Heather Schmidt had set the prior record of 22.91 seconds – and set a new A time in that event as in the 100 freestyle.
For the 9-10 girls, Claire Hayashi took fourth place in the 50 back and 100 butterfly, fifth in the 100 free, and seventh in the 50 free, while June Kelly placed eighth in the 100 back.
In the 11-12 boys group, Raffy Dimalanta took first place in the 100 back, and third in the 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly and 100 individual medley IM, placing top eight in all his individual events. Matthew Tapia was third in the 100 breaststroke, Rian Dimalanta took seventh in the 50 back, and Jack Larsen finished seventh in the 50 fly.
For the 13-14 group, Kira Tavakoli placed seventh in the 50 free; Matthew Larsen was fourth in the 100 breaststroke, sixth in the 50 fly and seventh in the 50 free.
In the 15-and-over girls group, Emily Dusky placed second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 breaststroke, and Ava Anderson took fourth in the 50 fly.
For the 15-and-over boys, both Tyler Kortie and Nicholas Cisco posted top eight finishes in all of their individual events. Kortie was second in the 100 free and 50 breaststroke, third in the 50 fly and 100 fly, fourth in the 200 free, and fifth in the 50 free. Cisco placed second in the 100 breaststroke, third in the 200 IM, fourth in the 100 free, fifth in the 200 free, and eighth in both the 50 free and 100 fly.
Several NVST swimmers also achieved either 100-percent personal best times or new A times. They included Claire Hayashi (all best times, new A time in 100 free), Carlo Deianni (all best times) and Natalia Schofield (all best times).
Also scoring points by placing in the top eight were the two 11-12 boys relay teams of Raffy Dimalanta, Rian Dimalanta, Jack Larsen and Matthew Tapia. The 13-14 girls took seventh in the medley relay, with Emily Hayashi, Annika Meyering, Holly Schofield and Kira Tavakoli competing.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Petaluma 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves fell at home Wednesday night to finish fourth in Vine Valley Athletic League play, tops among Napa County teams, with a 4-6-2 record.
Wolves head coach Travis Behn was pleased with the improvement his team showed since last month’s 4-0 loss at Petaluma (15-0-3, 11-0-1 VVAL), which wrapped up the outright league title Wednesday.
Behn said bringing up sophomore center defender Niki Arsham helped contain the Trojans.
“Niki showed us some really good things on defense,” the coach said. “She did a good job.”
Despite missing some starters due to injury, American Canyon trailed only 1-0 at halftime.
“We made some changes in the second half to try to win the game after playing more defensive in the beginning,” the coach said. “We went from six defenders to five defenders and from three midfielders to four, but they were able to break the lines pretty easily after that. They were too fast.
“But this was a lot better game than the first time we played them. Petaluma didn’t have as much control of the game as they did last time. We had a couple of shots on goal in each half, too, and we didn’t even sniff their goal the last time.”
American Canyon (4-12-2 overall) was to find out its North Coast Section playoff fate when brackets were to be released on Sunday.
JV Girls Soccer
American Canyon 3, Petaluma 0
Frida Record scored first, Isabelle Aguilera added another, and Jessica Lopez capped the scoring on an assist from Kyla Martin for the Wolves (7-8-3, 5-5-2 VVAL) on Wednesday at home.