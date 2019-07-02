The Napa Crushers’ Joe DiMaggio Baseball team swept the Rancho Cordova Reds in a doubleheader on Saturday at Justin-Siena High School, and won a nonleague matchup Sunday over Fairfield Legion.
Napa won Saturday’s first game 21-0, committing no errors.
Riley Jacobson led Napa by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and pitching all five innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
Also for Napa at the plate, Conner Ross went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and Daniel Jacinto beat out a three-run, inside-the-park home run.
Napa won the second game 14-2, as four pitchers combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. The Crushers put it away with an eight-run rally in the fourth inning.
At the plate, Caleb Loewan and Nate Perry each had a triple, and Jacob Preston had two RBIs.
In Sunday’s 11-2 win over Fairfield Legion, Riley Carlos pitched five innings pitched and allowed one hit with seven strikeouts.
Napa’s top hitters were Scian Griffin (2 for 4, two RBIs), James Palm (2 for 4, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Jacinto (2 for 3, three runs scored).
“Team hitting is coming around after a slow start, and our pitching has been solid,” Crushers head coach Mike Dozler said. “We are looking forward to competing in this coming 4th of July Invitational.”
The tournament kicks off Wednesday with games at 2:30 and 5:15 p.m. at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club’s American Legion team and the Napa Crushers have pool-play games Thursday and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m., respectively, and Friday at 4:45 and 2:15 p.m., respectively, all at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. On Sunday at Borman Field, the semifinals are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by the championship at 3:30 p.m.
Pool play games will also be played at Justin-Siena.
Also in the 16-team field are the Sonoma Stack, Santa Rosa Rebels, Half Moon Bay Birdmen, Power Baseball Club, San Bruno VFW, River City Outlaws, Daly City, West Campus, San Francisco Cardinals, San Francisco Hawks, South City Rangers, Bay Area Bombers, Vallejo Hustle and Pacifica Gamecocks.
Youth Softball
Soscol Auto Body 16, Binstock Enterprises 1
Katrina Buxton went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lindsey Fineberg was 1 for 4 with three RBIs for the winners in Sunday night’s Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division game at Kiwanis Park. The pair also pitched, combining on a one-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks.
Also for Soscol Auto Body, Emily Franco went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Camila Barboza was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Lali Mora went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
For Binstock, Destiny Bautista went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt and RBI.