Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 628 pounds and took first place and set two World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters double ply world records in the open and masters divisions at the WABDL West Coast Bench Press and Deadlift Championships on Aug. 10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sacramento.
Exum competed in the open and masters 47-53 age group in the 242-pound weight class.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 3, Fairfield 0
The Wolves hosted their season opener Tuesday night and won 25-11, 25-13, 25-10. Caytlin Capulong lead them with 7 aces and 13 digs. Newcomers Giselle Torres and Arianna Pacheco had 19 assists and 6 kills, respectively. Caitlin Abuan earned 5 aces, while Aldine Lusung had 8 kills and 1 block.
The Wolves host St. Helena on Thursday at 5 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 3, Justin-Siena 0
The Braves dropped their season opener, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23, on Tuesday night in Vallejo.
“We played well for about 17 points of each set, having large leads in at least two of the sets,” Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “Their stellar defense ultimately took over and frustrated our hitters, forcing us into errors.”
Leading the Braves were senior outside hitter Eva Cleary (10 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace), junior outside hitter Megan Hanson (11 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces), senior libero Marianne Fernandez (12 digs) and “our team’s best passer for the match,” Reilley said of freshman setter Mea Todd (16 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 7 digs).
JV Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, St. Pat’s 1
The Braves won an exciting match Tuesday behind sophomore outside hitter Kailey Magel (3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs) and libero Emily Barba (9 digs).
American Canyon 2, Fairfield 0
The Wolves opened their season with a 25-19, 25-13 win at home Tuesday.
“The girls started off a bit nervous, trading point for point,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said. “They were consistent once they found their focus.”
The Wolves got a balanced hitting attack from Alexa Berry (4 digs, 7 kills), Jade Galvan (2 digs, 1 kill), Nya Ballesteros (5 digs, 2 kills) and Charlize Francisco (4 aces, 7 digs, 3 kills), middle front protection from Selah Hmun (4 blocks, 4 kills) and Emily Bit (1 block, 2 digs), while directing the offense were Carissa Lee (7 assists) and Vyvylyn Tran (4 assists), with Leila Adel (8 digs) controlling the back-row defense.