Jake Marshall’s two-run homer highlighted a four-run fifth inning that put the Napa Silverados ahead to stay in their second straight win Sunday afternoon, a 9-7 victory over the Salina Stockade at Miner Family Field.
Billy Felo was strong on the mound for the Napa, earning his first victory of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season. He allowed only two earned runs on seven hits over six innings of work, striking out seven.
Jordan Anderson got the party started for the Silverados at the Napa Valley College field by depositing an Eric Gleese fastball over the left field wall for a 3-run homer in the second.
The Stockade responded with a Cody Bishop solo homer and Omar Artsen RBI single in the third, and took a 4-3 lead on a two-run throwing error in the fourth.
But the Silverados tied it when Dom Bethancourt scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth, and took the lead for good in the fifth when Nicco Toni scored on a Nick Ultsch fielder’s choice, Marshall homered, and Willie Salas singled in Jordan Anderson to make it 8-4.
Salina cut into the lead against the Napa bullpen with a two-run single by Jacob Woehler in the seventh and an RBI double by Bishop – his third hit of the day – to make the score 8-7. But a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Ultsch and a 1-2-3 bottom half by right-hander Rob Humes, who struck out two in that inning, sealed the deal.
Anderson had two hits and scored or knocked in five runs for the Silverados, who play next on Wednesday against the first-place Sonoma Stompers at Miner Family Field. The first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Napa sweeps West Campus
The Napa Crushers team swept a doubleheader over host West Campus in Sacramento on Saturday, winning the first game 6-2 and the second game 16-10.
In the first game, Scian Griffin pitched well and recorded the win. In the second game, Aiden Chatham pitched the first three innings, Bodie Upson threw 1 1/3 innings, Jacob Preston pitched an inning, and Daniel Jacinto threw the last two innings to close it out.
The Crushers are scheduled to host the Rancho Cordova Reds at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and in a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All three games are at Justin-Siena.