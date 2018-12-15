After falling 73-64 to Cañada-Redwood City in Thursday’s first round of the Kris Kringle Holiday Tournament at Santa Rosa Junior College, the Napa Valley College men’s basketball team picked up its first wins of the season.
The Storm cruised past Redwoods-Eureka on Friday, 75-62, before edging Chabot-Hayward in Saturday’s consolation championship, 79-77.
Napa Valley head coach Steve Ball, whose team improved to 2-10, called Friday’s win a “real group effort.”
The Storm were led in that game by Terrance Coates (18 points, four 3-pointers), Saleem Ali-Musa (16 points, 10 rebounds), Braxton Adderly (12 points, two 3-pointers), Tomas Gomez-Espana (10 points, two 3-pointers) and Malcolm Bracy (10 points, two 3-pointers).
The Storm will open Bay Valley Conference play by visiting Merritt-Oakland at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 67, Analy 53
The Grizzlies finished seventh in Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament with the win Saturday afternoon in Petaluma.
Leading Napa (6-4) was Brayden Greenlee with 26 points, two rebounds and two steals. Greenlee, who had 19 points and five 3-pointers in the second half alone, was named to the All-Tournament team.
“Brayden was great during this tournament,” said Grizzlies head coach Zack Cook. “He really found his groove during this tournament and found a better balance between when to give it up early to get it back, and when to use the dribble early to create shots.”
Also with big games were Stephen Blume (19 points, two rebounds), Zach Swim (14 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Vince O’Kelley (six points, eight rebounds, three assists).
Napa next hosts Pioneer on Friday night.
Justin-Siena 49, St. Vincent de Paul 34
Barrett Donohoe’s 15 points led the Braves (7-2) to the nonleague win at home Friday night. Dominic Moore and Solomone Anitoni each added eight points, Landon Mispagel six, Wyatt Humphries five, Liam McDevitt four and Zach Johnson three.