Jordan Lowe shot the low round of the day, a 78, to lead the Napa Valley College women’s golf team to a third-place finish out of eight teams in its Big 8 Conference opener Thursday at Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course in Sacramento.
The Storm’s Desiree Ramos had the fifth-best score overall with an 82, while Baylee Vyenielo shot a 93, Ruthie Bowen a 95, Isabella Ash a 108, and Peyton Oller a 111.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Casa Grande 2
The Braves won a back-and-forth thriller over the visiting Gauchos on Thursday night, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14, 16-14, to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Julia Sangiacomo had 25 kills, three blocks, six digs and three aces, Eva Cleary had 11 kills, eight digs, three aces and a block, Peyton Newell added eight kills and three blocks, Megan Hanson had eight kills, three blocks, a dig and three aces, Shelby Thomason had 22 assists, and Keely Heil had 15 assists and three aces.
“Big mental win for us,” Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “Casa Grande was a good team, and we may have been a little fatigued playing three nights in a row, but we dug deep to pull this one out. Each night this week, we improved as the matches wore on, and I think that’s a testament to the heart and grit this team has.”
Next week, the Braves visit Napa High on Tuesday and host American Canyon on Thursday.
Sonoma Valley 3, American Canyon 0
The visiting Dragons prevailed 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 on Thursday night. The Wolves did find their rhythm in the second set, batting point for point in a game that was tied at 21 and 23.
For American Canyon, Kehaunani Wilson had three aces, 12 digs and four assists, and Aldine Lusung earned five kills and seven digs. Holding the defense together were GeAnn Santos, with 17 digs, and Raizel Dimalanta, with 12 digs.
Varsity Girls Golf
American Canyon 300, Justin-Siena 334
With the Braves using Chardonnay Golf Club as their home course for the first time this season, the Wolves – who have hosted matches there throughout their program’s existence – actually had the edge as they picked up the VVAL victory on Thursday.
“They were the home team, but my girls knew the course better than their girls did,” American Canyon head coach Jim Saylor said.
Returning sophomore Katie Robinson posted one of her best high school scores, a 1-under-par 35, to nab medalist honors. Also for the Wolves, Keinah Baron shot a 59, Kaitlin Dang a 61, Paola Alfaro a 65, Megan Galiotti an 80, and Juliana Petersen an 81.
For Justin-Siena, Samantha Tuite carded a 54, Sumaia Khoury a 63, Alex Mazzucco a 67, Noelle Wright a 73, Serena Chen a 77, and Iris Chavarria an 81.
JV Volleyball
Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 0
The visiting Dragons won 25-16, 25-13 on Thursday. For the Braves, sophomore setter Lauren Halls had four kills and an ace, freshman setter Kailey Magel had three kills and two aces, and Kiera Day, Izzy Strode, Sophia Granko and Charmaine Griffin each added one kill.