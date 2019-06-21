After winning the May 4-5 Double-Double Tournament in Martinez with a 7-1 record, the 12-and-under Napa Valley Express softball team went 6-0 to win the California Pride Tournament in Antioch last weekend.
Express went 3-0 on Saturday to win its pool, and in Sunday’s single-elimination bracket battled past three formidable opponents to win the championship.
In Sunday’s first game, Express edged the NorCal Hotshots 4-3 by coming back from a 3-0 deficit. Napa Valley then dispatched the powerful NorCal Haze in the semifinals, 4-1, with strong pitching and defense.
In the championship, the Express held on for a 6-3 victory over All-American Mizuno. The Express overall record for the season stands at 30 wins 20 losses. For the weekend Cienna Alvarez led the pitchers with 4 wins. Devin Viruet led the offense with a .667 average; Addison Hall led the team in RBI’s with 7. Dessi Garcia, Cienna Alvarez, and Ava Raines batted .600, .538, and .500 respectively.
Little League Baseball
Vasser reaches TOC final
Christian Meineke had a two-run homer in the first inning and Mason Bartlett doubled and scored the other three runs, including the winner, as Napa National No. 1 seed Jimmy Vasser Toyota-Chevrolet defeated Fairfield Atlantic 5-4 in a District 53 Major Division Tournament of Champions semifinal at the American Canyon fields on Thursday.
After stealing second and third base in the bottom of the sixth, Bartlett scored on a walk-off single by Clint Wilsey, who went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and added a sacrifice fly. Starting pitcher Dylan Chatham went four innings, allowing three runs and while racking up 11 strikeouts. Meinecke pitched the last two innings, allowing one unearned run and getting the win.
Vasser will take a 22-1 record into Saturday’s 1 p.m. final at American Canyon against the Tri-Valley Cordelia No. 1 seed.
Youth Tennis
Zamarripas win doubles title
St. Helena tennis twins Allura and Maribella Zamarripa won the doubles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour W15 tournament in Wesley Chapel, Florida last weekend.
The sisters defeated fellow Americans Kylie Collins and Sofia Sewing, 3-6, 6-4, 13-11, in the finals.
The ITF World Tennis Tour is the new umbrella name for all former USTA Pro Circuit and Junior Circuit tournaments and serves as the player pathway between the junior game and the elite levels of professional tennis.
While the W15 event is the lowest level of professional tournaments on tour, it serves as a vital platform for up-and-coming stars while also granting young players who are still getting their feet wet the opportunity to transition from the junior game to the professional ranks.