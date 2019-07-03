Napa Valley Pull BMX did very well in the Great Salt Lake Nationals June 21-23, placing first on Friday and Saturday, and second on Sunday.
“This is probably one of the most technical tracks on the circuit,” said rider-coach Neil Evans. “The riders adapted pretty well to it. I’m very proud of them. Sunday was a very rough day. We had a couple riders go down very hard. They are a little banged up, but will be OK."
Evans said the injured riders should be ready to compete in the team's next national competition July 12-14 in Las Vegas.
Men's Baseball
Solano-Vallejo 6, Modesto 4
Napa's Paul Freitas was the winning pitcher and his son, Philip Frietas, earned the save as Solano-Vallejo won its Northern California Baseball 25 & Over League game Sunday in Winters.
Freitas, 66, pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Philip Freitas pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs – one earned – on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Solano-Vallejo scored four runs in the bottom of the first when Ray Asher of Vallejo delivered a two-run double and Paul Freitas added a one-run single.
Don E. Garcia of Winters hit a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning to give Solano-Vallejo a 6-0 lead. Modesto fought back to make it 6-4 in the eighth inning, but Philip Freitas shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Solano-Vallejo travels to Tracy for its next game on Sunday.