After a year’s hiatus, the Napa Valley Men’s Rugby Club returned to the pitch to enjoy a 7-1 regular season before claiming the Northern California Rugby Football Union Division III Championship on Saturday with a 53-31 win over Olympic Club of San Francisco on Treasure Island.
The victory was redemption for the Wine Thieves (9-1), who were handed their only loss of the season by the “O-Club” in their previous meeting 35-32.
As NorCal champions, the Wine Thieves will travel to Boise, Idaho on May 4 to challenge the Budd Bay Buffaloes of Olympia, Washington for the Pacific North Championship. The winner of that match will advance to the USA Elite 8.
Saturday’s match started a bit shaky for the Napa Valley side. An intercepted pass was returned for a converted try, giving O-Club an early 7-0 lead. The early blunder did not deter Napa Valley, however. The Wine Thieves tightened up and put together multiple-phase attacks, resulting in four unanswered tries before the San Francisco side could mount a counter attack and get back on the board. Napa Valley answered each score by the O-Club and led 33-14 at halftime.
Scrum half Pono Ohumukini led the Wine Thieves with two tries. Napa Valley was also the benefactor of Cody Beckley’s ever consistent kicking, as the fly half notched six conversions and two penalty kicks.
“It was a great win … best performance I’ve seen so far this season,” said Napa Valley head coach Vaea Anitoni, who was recently inducted into the USA Rugby Hall Of Fame. “I’m very proud of the outcome. That was a championship performance.”
Along with receiving the NCRFU Div. III Cup, several Napa Valley players were acknowledged post-match as All-Stars. Robert Beasley, RJ Phillips, Taua Anitoni and Beckley were all voted by their league peers as the best at their position.
Napa Valley Men’s Rugby has enjoyed resurgence this year, attributed mainly to its new relationship with Napa Valley College.
“Having a relationship with the Napa Valley College has been instrumental in getting through a wet season like this,” said NVRFC President Kevin Brown, “not only the use of their facilities, but the ability to put up flyers and recruit from campus has been great for us as a club. We are hopeful that interest continues to build to a point where we can start an independent club here at the college soon. We would love to see high school, college and men’s club levels of rugby available for the Napa Valley.”
Napa Valley Rugby Club is a community group open to the public. Anyone interested in playing or helping is welcome, regardless of age or experience level. Napa Valley RFC is a registered 501©3 nonprofit organization and in need of sponsorships to help offset costs of traveling to the national championship. Those interested in supporting the team can contact Kevin Brown at 707-495-5046.
Club Volleyball
Club Solano 3rd in national qualifier
The Club Solano Volleyball Black 14-and-under team competed at the NCVA Far Western national qualifier this past weekend at the Reno Convention Center. The team went 1-2 on Saturday and was undefeated on Sunday before losing in the semifinals Monday morning, placing third in the consolation bracket.
“The girls had an outstanding tournament while playing with many out-of-state teams,” coach Rick Manibusan said.
Protecting the front middle were Lauren Ballard (4 aces, 18 blocks, 31 kills), Adeline Kelly (4 aces, 4 blocks, 12 kills), Sophia Jacobs (6 aces, 3 blocks, 14 kills) and Kalea Carson (2 blocks, 4 kills). There was balanced attacking from Jolie Abejuela (4 aces, 28 digs, 15 kills), Alycia Maciel (8 aces, 54 digs, 10 kills) and Danielle Moelk (13 aces, 72 digs, 13 kills).
Directing the offense were Isabella Avila (6 aces, 43 digs, 11 assist, 7 kills), Kaylee Saechao (24 digs, 22 assist) and Tessa Castro (11 digs, 31 assists). Strong back row defense came from Tori Nguyen (32 digs) and Leila Adel (4 aces, 78 digs).