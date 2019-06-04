The Napa Valley Nationals are the 680 Diablo League 11-and-under champions after winning a nine-team, double-elimination tournament this past weekend at Parkmead Elementary School in Walnut Creek.
After the Nationals won their first game of the tournament, wet weather forced the rest of the games to be pushed back two weeks.
The Nationals opened with a 13-3 win in four innings over the Tara Hills Hurricanes on May 18. Napa Valley took command in the first inning when John Bullock, singled, Teddy Eichner reached on an error, both runners moved up on a wild pitch to Bo Lode, and scored on a double by Collin Taylor. A home run by Braeden Butler in the fourth helped seal the win. Bullock went the distance for the win on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out five.
Two weeks later, the Nationals led the fourth-seeded Vallejo Cyclones by eight runs before holding on for a 9-8 victory, after Vallejo had scored six runs in the fifth. The Cyclones scored on an error in the top of the first, but the Nationals evened it up 1-1 on a Butler RBI single in the bottom half. The Nationals took the lead for good with two runs in the third, when Bullock singled on a 1-2 count and scored and Travis Larsen tripled on his first pitch and scored. The Nationals put it away with a six-run fourth keyed by RBIs from Butler and Larsen. Braeden earned the victory, pitching the first four innings and yielding one run on three hits, nine strikeouts and one walk. Larsen, Peter Trovitch and Sawyer Carmichael pitched in relief. Napa Valley’s 12-hit attack was led by multiple-hit games from Larsen (3 for 3), Blake Porter and Butlers. Butler also stole three bases.
In the semifinals, the Nationals saw the Martinez Diablos for the fourth time this season and prevailed 8-5. The game was tied 5-5 with Napa Valley batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error helped it take the lead for good. Larsen got the win, allowing five hits and five runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Taylor and Sawyer Carmichael helped close out the game in relief.
The Nationals faced the Diablos again for the championship and triumphed 9-5. Napa Valley scored twice in the first when Bullock singled. Bullock pitched the first four frames for the win, giving up three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. Porter and Butler pitched in relief.
The team thanks sponsors Someone’s In The Kitchen, Alaina’s Voice, Ranch Markets, Shanahan Orthodontics, Downtown Joe’s, Napa Valley Pediatric Dentistry, Harvest Pediatrics, Central Valley, Horn Family Memorial Fund, Snap-On Tools, CTS, Forsythe Engineering, JaM Cellars, Black Stallion Winery, Chateau Barbershop, Vonsaal Design Build, Nations Giant Hamburgers, Javco Glass, Fazeratti’s Pizza, Vintage Wealth Advisors, Carmichael Construction, Villa Corona, Jensen’s Ornamental and Classic Car Wash.
Email napavalleynationals@gmail.com or look up NVNationals on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
Outrigger Canoe Racing
Ohana Wa’a teams 2nd in Monterey
The Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club took second place in each of four divisions at a Northern California Outrigger Canoe Association long distance racing event in Monterey on May 25.
The Master Coed team of Sheri Blades, Sean Latorre, Tom Wong, Danna Wong, Candy Peralta and Thad Anders conquered the six-mile course in 1 hour, 3 minutes.
The Master Women’s team of Darline Elterman, Roxann Bettencourt, Linda Rodriguez, Karen McFarland, Michelle Domingo and Lisa Bell clocked 1 hour, 7 minutes on the same course.
The Open Men’s team of Kai Hee-Moepono, Hunter Gentry, Dewey McBride, Brian Schneider, Kelly Wheat and Kevin Elterman finished the same course in 1 hour, 13 minutes.
For the Novice Women’s team of Amelia Bell, Rita Watson, Shanna Rodgers, Terri Russick, Nancy Jaminet and Martha Halper finished in 46 minutes, 11 seconds.
Youth Softball
Coleman Insurance 14, Binstock Enterprises 3
Katie Haubold went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Lyla Kaufman was 2 for 3, and Aliyah Henry went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs as Coleman Insurance won the Major Division game Sunday night in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association action at Kiwanis Park.
Izzy Nelson was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Jill Towe was the winning pitcher.
For Binstock, Yazmine Navarro went 2 for 4 with a double, Diana Garcia and Alyssa Sullivan were each 2 for 3, and Gema Jimenez went 1 for 2.
A.M.P. Construction 6, M.I.V. Insurance 5
In the Senior Division nightcap, Mimi Espanol went 1 for 3 with an RBI – her hit being a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth. Jewel Kenney was 3 for 3, and Izzy Sanchez and Olivia Vavricka were each 2 for 3 for the winners.
For Malloy, Imrie and Vasconi Insurance, Ashley McDowell went 3 for 4, Cianna Clay 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Karen Sepulveda 2 for 3 with a walk, and Natalie Mostow 2 for 3.