The Napa Valley College women’s golf team placed fifth at the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional Championships at Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis on Monday.
The top four teams advance to state.
Desiree Ramos shot 81-80 – 161 and qualified for state as an individual.
Jordan Lowe shot 82-89 – 171 and also qualified for state
Napa Valley was also led by Baylee Vyenielo (92-92 – 184), Ruthie Bowen (97-97 – 194), Isabella Ash (110-113 – 223), and Peyton Oller (110-117 – 227).
Napa Valley finished the Big 8 Conference season in third place.
The CCCAA State Championship is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 at Morro Bay Golf Course in San Luis Obispo County.
Sierra won the team title.
Napa tennis team moves on to nationals
For the second time in three seasons, the Napa Valley 18+ mixed doubles team, captained by Tom Kincaid, finished first in Northern California and will advance to the National Championships in Mobile, Alabama.
The team, a collection of players from Napa and surrounding areas, won the local Napa/Solano league this summer, and moved on to Sacramento in October to face NorCal’s best. Wins against Santa Cruz, Sacramento, Danville, Marin and Pleasanton earned Team Napa a spot in the finals, where they took the title with an incredibly close 2-1 victory over Golden Gate Park of San Francisco.
“There were 191 teams competing at our level this season,” said Kincaid, “so to finish on top is really a thrill. We have an amazing team, equal parts competitive spirit and camaraderie, everyone always having a great time.“
Napans Hunter Hollingsworth and Shay Martin were instrumental in the team’s winning season, and both partnered with Napa’s Bart Moore, who led the team with a 5-0 postseason record.
“Every time I take the court, it’s with a great partner that I know I can count on,” said Moore. “We have a really special group.”
The team credits Chris Kubicka, the head tennis pro at Napa Valley Country Club, as a major factor in their success.
“He has helped so many of us improve as players and competitors. He’s a great coach and motivator, and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” said Kincaid.
Team Napa will be representing Northern California Nov. 9-11 in Alabama, where they will face the best team from Maryland, Washington, Florida and Michigan, respectively.
Prep Cross Country
St. Helena district meet
The St. Helena High cross country team wrapped up its regular season at the Coastal Mountain Conference district meet in Willits on Monday. The boys team finished the team competition in eighth place out of 13 teams with 220 points, while the girls team did record any points and was not in the top six teams that scored.
St. Helena junior Jordan Reilly finished ninth in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds. Freshmen Alejandro Guzman and Will Peterson finished 48th and 49th, respectively, with identical times of 21:53.25. Freshman Jasper Henry (51st, 22:08.46), junior Holden Smith (71st, 24:31.28), freshman Logan Uhlig (78th, 24:54.58) and freshman Max Cline (79th, 25:13.50) rounded out the finishers for the St. Helena boys.
On the girls side, sophomore Jade Schlatter paced the way for the Saints with her 14th place finish of the 5,000-meter course in 24:30.71.Freshman Fiona Crowley finished 25th in 25:58.83 while sophomore Sienna Beringer crossed the line in 30:49.45 for 61st place.
All times were season bests for the Saints, according to athletic.net.
Rincon Valley Christian had runners in the boys race finish second, fifth and seventh to claim the boys championship with 42 points. On the girls side, Middletown had the second- and third-place finishers as well as the ninth- and eighth-place finishers to claim the girls title with 38 points, holding off Rincon Valley Christian (47 points).
The North Coast Section meet is next on the docket for the Saints. The meet will be held Nov. 17 at Hayward High School. The deadline for the application for entries to the section meet is Nov. 11.