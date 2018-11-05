The Napa Valley College women’s golf team opened the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional Championships at Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis on Sunday.
The Storm, which finished the Big 8 Conference season in third place, was led by Desiree Ramos (81), Jordan Lowe (82), Baylee Vyenielo (92), Ruthie Bowen (97), Isabella Ash (110), and Peyton Oller (110).
Eight teams, plus individuals, are entered.
The two-day, 36-hole event will determine team and individual titles. Four teams and six individuals will qualify for the CCCAA State Championship. It’s scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 at Morro Bay Golf Course in San Luis Obispo County.
Napa Valley is led by Ramos, the team’s only sophomore, and Lowe, a freshman. Each was named to the All-Big 8 Conference team.
Girls Varsity Water Polo
College Park 6, Napa 5
Napa was led in the CIF North Coast Section playoff game by Caitlyn Berryhill (nine blocks, seven steals), Meena Khan (three goals, seven steals, one ejection drawn), Alice Graham (one goal), Sofia Brandon (one goal, one steal), and Grace King (one steal, one ejection drawn).
“I am extremely proud of each of our team members,” said Napa head coach Ashiq Khan. “The girls played an incredible game, shutting down College Park’s threats. We had a successful season in that we learned about ourselves and each other and how to work together. Our growth and improvement both in and out of the pool was phenomenal. I thank them for the opportunity.”
Boys Varsity Water Polo
College Park 10, Vintage 8
Vintage lost in the quarterfinals of CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs in Walnut Creek on Saturday.
College Park scored a quick goal in the first minute of the game, only to be matched by a goal from Phillip Ross (four goals, one drawn ejection).
College Park led 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Vintage tied it up in the second quarter with goals from Ross and Jack Diakon (one goal, one assist, two steals, nine drawn ejections) and held College Park to one goal leading to a halftime tied score of 3-3.
Vintage pulled ahead in the third quarter, scoring four goals; two goals from Ross, Philip Ficele (one goal, two steals, one drawn ejection), and Johnny Moss (one goal, three assists, one steal).
At the end of the third quarter, Vintage led 7-5.
College Park, however, came back strong in the final quarter, scoring five goals (two goals on 5-meter penalties against Vintage).
Theo Llewelyn contributed a goal, which pulled the Crushers to within one.
Goalie Aidan Davis had seven saves, one assist and two steals. Nico D’Angelo had eight steals and two drawn ejections. Sean Pratt had one assist and one steal.