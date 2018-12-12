In the opening week of the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th grade boys division, defending champion Nielson Construction downed Deputy Sheriff’s Association 61-42, led by Jimmy Whitt’s 18 points and six rebounds and Nathan Daniel’s 14 boards and three points. Nielson also got 10 points and eight steals from Michael Wyckoff, 11 points by Tyler Ghisletta, Jacob Bittner’s eight points and two steals, six points and three steals by Troy Ghisletta, and Justin Yates’ eight rebounds and three points. Caleb Vallejo paced Sheriff’s with 16 points and three steals, Gurkirat Sandhu had 12 rebounds, nine points and three blocked shots, Freddy Tenbrink added seven points, seven boards, and two steals, and Manuel Avila chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
Jacks Madigan scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter to lead MacDonald’s to a 21-19 comeback win over Fazerrati’s Pizza, with Lucas Brandon getting seven points and nine rebounds, Matt Helms posting seven steals, six boards and five points, Austin Michie and Erik Cosca both grabbing eight rebounds, and Will McLaughlin and Jeremy Tsujihara each getting five boards and two steals. Carlos Carreras got six points, two blocked shots and two steals for Fazerrati’s, Gabe Wilson had four points, five rebounds and three steals, Tyson Tanksley had nine boards, four steals and three points, Josh Yokoi had five rebounds and three steals, Lee Css and Will Chaviron both grabbed six boards, and Toby Montoya had four steals.
Napa Firefighters Association held on to edge Rotary, 40-38, behind George Bolen’s eight points, five steals and five rebounds. Grant Koehler had nine points for Firefighters, Eduardo Barajas had six points, five boards and two steals, Blake Hoban had seven points and two steals, Matthew Commander netted six points, and Luigi Albano-Dito added four points and six rebounds. Eli Dion made three of his five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead Rotary’s comeback from a 14-point deficit after three quarters, Calvin Bird had six rebounds, four points and two steals, Abrahan Cortes scored seven points, Finn Glascott got six boards and five points, and Jack Dinsmore netted five points.
Quincy Parker scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to go with nine rebounds in pacing Napa Valley Jewelers to a 63-58 defeat of Napa Police Officers Association. Rudy Reyes added 15 points and six boards for Napa Valley Jewelers, Dillon Mouton had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Carlos Chavez scored 10 points, and Ruben Garcia, Quintin Fisher and Cody Jones all had two steals. Napa Police Officers Association got 23 points and nine rebounds from Jack Troendly, 10 points and seven boards by Harrison Barrett, nine points from Dylan Payne, Jake Whipple’s eight points, and seven boards by Jayge Campbell.
Julian Gonzalez had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots to spark Anette’s Chocolates to a 38-16 victory over Sunrise Rotary, with Eli Souza and Kyle Watson adding seven points apiece, Antonio Fernandez getting five points and two steals, Dan Contreras scoring three points and Andrew Christian getting two steals. Gavin Zimmerman posted eight rebounds and four points for Sunrise, Joseph Holland scored five points, Cruz Morales grabbed five boards and three steals, and Filiberto Chavez and Josh Marshall each got five rebounds.
R&S Glazing edged the Sharks, 23-22, as Angel Ochoa scored seven points and had two steals, Seth Ponciano had four points and three steals, Benjamin Martin posted five rebounds and three points, Juan Castro pulled in six boards and two steals, and Bailey Lorenzen netted three points. The Sharks got seven points and five rebounds from Matthew Shane, five points and two steals by Louis O’Brien, eight boards from Trevor Ellena, and two steals apiece by Ezequiel Caro, Adidan Phillips and Angelo Viran.
Seventh and Eighth Grade Boys Division
In week 2 of the season, Kiwanis of Greater Napa slipped by Athletic Feat 44-40. Zachary Rector scored 22 points and had six rebounds. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga added eight points. Jared Martinez had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Athletic Feat.
Syar Industries beat Quinlan Tire 40-23. Sam Loomis had 12 points, Manuel Quintero scored 10 points, and Samuel Gomez and Collin Durfee scored six points each. Gomez also added 10 rebounds. Caleb Rusin scored 12 points for Quinlan.
Athletic Feat beat Napa Host Lions 36-33. Jared Martinez scored 12 points, followed by Joseph Farmer with seven points. Seven players scored for Athletic Feat. For NHL, Kaliq Khan scored 11 points. Liam Ferguson had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Henry La Liberte’s three-point basket at the buzzer lifted Cole’s Chop House past Quinlan Tire, 37-36. Carter Haven had 16 points while Teagin Cholmondelley pulled down eight rebounds. Caleb Rusin had 23 points and nine rebounds for Quinlan.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa ran past Napa Host Lions, 34-27, behind Zachary Rector’s 17 points. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga added 10 points. Cayden Nelson had nine rebounds. Liam Ferguson had 18 points and nine rebounds for NHL.
Syar Industries beat Cole’s Chop House, 64-36. Samuel Gomez scored 31 points, brought down 11 rebounds and recorded five steals. Manuel Quintero had 10 points and Alan Elizaldo had nine points. Cole’s Carter Haven had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Prep Girls Basketball
St. Helena 47, Pacific Union College Prep 14
Junior Marylu Avina scored 12 points while sophomores Daphne Steele and Zoe Long each added 10 and Andrea Hernandez had an all-around game for the Saints with five points, six rebounds and seven steals to help lead the hosts past the visiting Falcons on Tuesday night.
The Saints are now 4-3 on the young season, their best seven game start to a season since the 2010-11 season when they won 18 games.
They’ll look to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they travel to Branson.
Prep Football
Five members of the St. Helena football team were named to North Central League I all-league teams, the Coastal Mountain Conference announced Monday night.
Junior running back Cody DiTomaso was the lone Saint named to the NCL I all-offense team. On the season, he had 205 carries, 1,165 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns in 12 games.
On defense, junior defensive end Ryland Campos and senior outside linebacker Luis Robledo were named to the NCL I all-defense team. Senior defensive linemen Frank Lenney and Gannon Wilson received honorable mentions.
As a team, the Saints averaged better than 27 points per game but also allowed more than 28 per game. They finished 7-5 overall, falling in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Div. 5 playoffs to Salesian 49-28.