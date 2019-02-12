The Optimist Youth Basketball season continued with games in the ninth and 10th grade division.
RE Maher Construction defeated Long Electric, 47-34, as David Borrayo got nine points, Jordan Perez and Avery Bement eight points apiece, RJ Campbell seven points and four steals, Jacob Llamas seven points, five steals and five rebounds, Christian Smith nine boards and four points, Noah Helfridge five rebounds, and Andre Nave three points. Louie Canepa posted 10 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Long, Mosaati Schaumkel eight points and two steals, Titan Bradley six points and five steals, Thomas Chrisco and Brandon Cru five boards each, and Justin Ray six rebounds and two steals.
Napa Valley Orthopedics took a 49-37 decision over Mark Coleman Insurance as Andrew Diana got 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, Anthony Edwards nine points and five boards, John Lopez eight points and eight rebounds, DJ Quick seven points and two steals, Adam Wesner four points, and Reid Woolworth three points. Noah Torrez posted 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for MCI, Aidan Jobe 13 rebounds and four points, Mauricio Estrada six points, Jason Mateescu seven boards, four points, and two steals, Esteban Reyes five points, and Julian Vega chipped in four points and two steals.
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center downed General Equipment Maintenance, 63-38, with Alec Umutyan contributing 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Gary Yates 14 points and five boards, William Chaidez 14 rebounds, eight points and five steals, Gavin Rabanal 12 points, Wyatt Chaidez nine boards and four points, Jacob Aaron 10 rebounds, Noah Tanpoco eight points, and Doug Bozzini four points and two steals. William Hu led GEM with 10 points and eight rebounds, Jesiah Cortez added eight points and two steals, Trevin Cholmondeley eight boards and four points, Ricardo Torres six rebounds and four points, Zach Montelongo five points, and Matthew Zhou three points.