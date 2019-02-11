In the first round of playoffs, Napa Valley Jewelers beat R&S Glazing 55-36. Quincy Parker had 17 points and seven rebounds, Dillon Mouton 14 points, Rudy Reyes 12 rebounds and nine points, Pedro Infante and Noah Parker both with seven boards and six points, and Ruben Garcia eight rebounds and three points. Chris DelPorto scored 13 points for R&S, Angel Ochoa added nine points and two steals, Bailey Lorenzen eight boards and four points, Yovani Gonzalez six rebounds, Ben Martin four points and three steals, and Seth Ponciano two steals.
The Sharks edged Anette’s Chocolates, 43-41, led by Angelo Viran scoring 13 points, Louis O’Biten adding 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, Nathaniel Allen seven points, five boards, and two steals, Trevor Ellena six rebounds, three points, and two blocked shots, Cris Soto four points, Dylan Maybel three points, and Ezequiel Caro three steals. Antonio Fernandez had 11 points and two steals for Anette’s, Zach Keller got 12 rebounds and five points, Kyle Miller seven points, Julian Gonzalez six boards and five points, Kyle Walston five points and two steals, Eli Souza seven rebounds and three points, Andrew Christian four steals and three points, and Joey Varela two steals.
Nielson Construction dealt short-handed Napa Firefighters Association their first loss of the season, 43-26, paced by Jimmy Whitt with 13 points, Ethan Daniel seven rebounds, Jacob Bittner eight points, Troy Chisletta seven boards and three points, Michael Wyckoff three points, and four points apiece from Luke Leachman and Tyler Ghisletta. George Bolen put up nine points, seven rebounds, and five steals for Firefighters, Matthew Heun and Marcus Nunes each scored six points, and Blake Hoban chipped in five boards and three points.
Myles Norris posted 16 points, seven rebounds, and two steals and Gurkirat Sandhu 10 ten points and eight boards to lead Deputy Sheriffs Officers Association to a thrilling 52-48 win over Rotary. Sheriffs also got six points and two steals from Ethan Main, six points apiece from Jerick Castro and Antonio Perez, and five rebounds by Manuel Avila. Calvin Bird put up eight points, eight rebounds, and eight steals for Rotary, John Moss 12 points, Eli Dion nine points and three steals, Finn Glascott seven points, Abraham Cortes seven boards and two blocked shots, and Carson Becker and Ryan Decius five points each.
Sunrise Rotary withstood a late comeback by Fazerrati’s Pizza to get a 46-42 win, with Tyler Smith getting 16 points and five rebounds, Quentin Cordle Quentin Cordle 15 boards and nine points, Cruz Morales 10 points, Kalani Posey seven points and five rebounds, Gavin Zimmerman six boards, and three steals apiece by Jordan Fourth-Lopez and Joseph Holland. Tyson Tanksley paced FAZ with 17 points and seven rebounds, Gabe Wilson had 13 points and seven boards, Isaac Rojas eight rebounds and six points, and Toby Montoya six points.
Napa Police Officers Association downed McDonalds, 40-29, as Harrison Barrett put up 11 rebounds, three points, and three steals, Cutler Low 10 points, Dylan Payne and George eight points each, Beau Miller seven points, and Colby Baumbach five boards. Matt Helms had nine points and three steals for McDonalds, Erik Cosca six points, Nick Raymond five points, Austin Michie five boards and two steals, Jacks Madigan three points and three steals, and Jeremy Tsujihara three steals.
Optimist Youth Basketball 9th and 10th grade
RE Maher Construction defeated Long Electric, 47-34, as David Borrayo got nine points, Jordan Perez and Avery Bement eight points apiece, RJ Campbell seven points and four steals, Jacob Llamas seven points, five steals, and five rebounds, Christian Smith nine boards and four points, Noah Helfridge five rebounds, and Andre Nave three points. Louie Camepa posted 10 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals for Long, Mosaati Schaumkel eight points and two steals, Titan Bradley six points and five steals, Thomas Chrisco and Brandon Cru five boards each, and Justin Ray six rebounds and two steals.
Napa Valley Orthopedics took a 49-37 decision over Mark Coleman Insurance as Andrew Diana got 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, Anthony Edwards nine points and five boards, John Lopez eight points and eight rebounds, DJ Quick seven points and two steals, Adam Wesner four points, and Reid Woolworth three points. Noah Torrez posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and two steals for MCI, Aidan Jobe 13 rebounds and four points, Mauricio Estrada six points, Jason Mateescu seven boards, four points, and two steals, Esteban Reyes five points, and Julian Vega chipped in four points and two steals.
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center downed General Equipment Maintenance, 63-38, with Alec Umutyan contributing 11 points, nine rebounds, and two steals, Gary Yates 14 points and five boards, William Chaidez 14 rebounds, eight points, and five steals, Gavin Rabanal 12 points, Wyatt Chaidez nine boards and four points, Jacob Aaron 10 rebounds, Noah Tanpoco eight points, and Doug Bozzini four points and two steals. William Hu Led GEM with 10 points and eight rebounds, Jesiah Cortez added eight points and two steaks Trevin Cholmondeley eight boards and four points, Ricardo Torres six rebounds and four points, Zach Montelongo five points, and Matthew Zhou three points.