The Pacific Union College Pioneers snapped a two game losing skid on Saturday, beating La Siera 89-79 in a CalPac conference game.
Ben Jazuk led the Pioneers (8-11, 4-6 CalPac) with 18 points and seven rebounds while Jeremiah Blandin added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. De’Rajaee Austin chipped in 12 points, Elijah Green 11 and Dan Jazuk 10.
The Pioneers play a non-conference game on Monday night against UC Santa Cruz before heading into their final four league games of the season. They’re currently tied with UC Merced for fifth place in the CalPac, one game out of the final playoff spot held by Embry-Riddle.
The Pioneers’ Senior night is Thursday at Covered Wagon Arena in Angwin.
Women’s College Basketball
La Sierra 75, Pacific Union College 57
Jasmine Peet scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Elissa added 14 points and five rebounds but those efforts weren’t enough to stop PUC from dropping another CalPac contest to La Sierra, 75-57.
The Pioneers shot 29 percent from the field and 18 percent from three as they dropped their 16th straight game. They’re now 1-22 on the season and 0-9 in CalPac play.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Clear Lake 72, St. Helena 61
The Saints held tough against the league-leading Cardinals for a half but couldn’t slow down the visitors from Lake County in the second half as Clear Lake outscored St. Helena by ten in the third quarter to ride out a 72-61 win over the hosts.
Senior forward Nick Jeworowski was one of four Saints in double figures with a team-high 18 points. Colin Darrall, who was sidelined much of the week due to illness, scored 14 points. Senior guard Christian Iano contributed 11 and Fawad Muhammad added 10.
“True to form,” said St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble of his team’s effort Friday. “This team has just tremendous passion for the game and tremendous heart, and they lay it all out on the floor every single game.”
The Saints are now 12-11 overall and 7-5 in the North Central League I. They travel to Fort Bragg on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season on Thursday against Cloverdale.
Calistoga 43, Ferndale 36
The Wildcats got a crucial win for their playoff hopes over the weekend, taking down the Wildcats from Ferndale in what Calistoga head coach Ray Particelli called a “marquee win” for the program.
“We finally have all our players and are finding some continuity and finally showing what we thought we were going to be showing this year,” Particelli said.
Senior Jasiel Flores led the way for Calistoga with a game-high 13 points. He did most of his damage in the second half when Calistoga outscored Ferndale 18-11.
The Wildcats are now 9-13 on the season, which is the most wins they’ve had since the 2013-14 season when they went 9-18. Calistoga plays at Sonoma Academy on Tuesday before wrapping up league play on Thursday against Technology.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Calistoga 57, Roseland Collegiate Prep 10
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Grizzlies got on the board on Friday night. From there, Calistoga coasted to its 11th win of the season.
Calistoga (11-9, 3-3 NCL IV) needs to win only one of its final three games to have the .500 record or better needed to reach the postseason.
Litzy Infante led the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points while pulling down four rebounds, and fellow junior guard Vanesa Queipo added 13 points while grabbing nine rebounds and snatching eight steals. Junior post player Laila Elkeshen was solid off the bench, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
Calistoga plays at Sonoma Academy on Tuesday before wrapping up league play on Thursday against Technology.
JV Boys Basketball
Petaluma 55, Napa 40
The Grizzlies were led by Aiden McDonald’s 16 points and 10 rebounds in Friday night’s VVAL road loss. Spencer Gorman chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Clear Lake JV 68, St. Helena 32
The Cardinals outscored the Saints 33-11 in the second half Friday night, with Donavin Valadez leading Clear Lake with a game-high 18 points.
Sophomore George Cutting led the Saints’ offense with nine points. Will Garrett and Charlie Carpy scored six each, Robert Pryzbylinski contributed five, Henrik Wrede added four, and Emmet Bowen had two.
Optimist Youth Basketball
Syar Industries is 7th-8th Grade Boys champion
Peter Loomis took two seasons to direct his team to the 2018-19 Optimist Youth Basketball title in the Seventh-Eighth Grade Boys division, as Syar Industries defeated Athletic Feat, 59-47, behind Samuel Gomez’s game-high 28 points along with 11 rebounds.
Also for the winners, Manuel Quintero scored 12, Alan Elizalde six and Alex Warren five. For Athletic Feat, Jaaziel Satten scored 18, Jared Martinez had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Nathan Marroquin had six points.
In the consolation championship game, Napa Host Lions edged Cole’s Chop House, 34-32. Liam Ferguson led the winners with nine points, Kaliq Khan had eight points and six rebounds, Nick Sims had six points and Manuel Villasenor-Rico pulled down seven rebounds.
For Cole’s, Carter Haven completed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Henry La Liberte scored seven, and Seth Daniels and Mason Medina each had five points.
In other games, Athletic Feat slipped by Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 38-35, and Napa Host Lions shut down Quinlan Tire, 40-31.
Satten led Feat with nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Finn Salese had seven points, Marroquin and Joseph Farmer had six points each, and Martinez pulled in nine rebounds. For KGN, Zachary Rector had 22 points. Noah Akkerman had seven points and four steals, and Tanner Low brought in five rebounds.
In NHL’s win, Ferguson and Khan scored nine points each, Sims scored seven with six rebounds, Lucas Stephenson added seven rebounds, and Villasenor-Rico had six points. For Quinlan, David Capri-Rodriguez had nine points and six rebounds and Caleb Rusin contributed six points and 10 rebounds.
Final season awards went to:
Leading Scorer: Samuel Gomez, 25.9 points per game Leading Rebounder: Carter Haven, 10.7 per game
Most Steals: Jared Martinez, 38 per game 3-Point Winner: Zachary Rector, 15 total 3-pointers.
Most Consistent Player: Carter Haven, 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds
11th-12th Grad Boys
Nielson Construction downed R&S Glazing, 66-27, as Jimmy Whitt posted 15 points and seven rebounds, Michael Wyckoff 16 points, Nathan Daniel 16 boards, four points and two blocked shots, Luke Leachman eight points and two steals, Jacob Bittner six points and three steals, Garet Yates 11 rebounds and four points, Tyler Ghisletta six points and six boards, Justin Yates six rebounds and three points, and Troy Ghisletta four points. Seth Ponciano led R&S with nine points and three steals, while Bailey Lorenzen had 11 rebounds and three steals, Yovani Gonzalez nine boards and five points, Angel Ochoa five points and five boards, and Qwen Rodriguez six points.
Deputy Sheriffs Officers Association defeated Sunrise Rotary, 38-31, behind Ethan Main’s 10 points and three steals, Myles Norris’ 12 rebounds and five points, Manuel Avila’s nine points, Gurkirt Sandhu’s seven rebounds, four points and three steals, Julian Silverthorne’s five boards and five points, and Antonio Perez’s three points and two steals. For Sunrise, Cruz Morales put up 15 points and four steals, Kalani Posey 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, Josh Marshall 10 boards and three points, Jordan Furth-Lopez 10 rebounds and six steals, and Joel Calderon three points and two steals.
Tyson Tanksley’s 27 points and 11 rebounds led Fazerrati’s Pizza to a 52-40 win over Napa Police Officers Association. Gabe Wilson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Isaac Rojas 11 boards and four steals, Tyler Cabrera seven points, Carlos Carru and Lee Cass three points each, and Toby Montoya two steals. Sean Pratt scored 11 for Police, while Harrison Barrett had six rebounds and five points, George Laird seven boards and four points, Cutler Low and Jack Troendly four points and two steals apiece, Beau Miller six rebounds and three steals, and Dylan Payne four points.
Rotary pulled away from the Sharks in the fourth quarter to get a 43-37 victory, paced by Calvin Bird’s 14 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. John Moss’ 13 boards, seven points and five steals, Eli Dion’s 10 points and two steals, Carson Becker’s seven points, and William Hiserman’s three points. Angelo Viran scored nine and Matthew Shane eight to lead the Sharks, while Cris Soto added six rebounds, five points and two steals, Louis O’Brien seven points and three steals, Sam Broovelli five boards, three points and two steals, Trevor Ellena six rebounds, and Ezequiel Caro four points and two steals.
Rudy Reyes hit six 3-pointers to go with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals in leading Napa Valley Jewelers to a 52-42 win over Anette’s Chocolates, with Noah Parker adding 14 points and five boards, Ruben Garcia nine points, Dillon Mouton five points, and Pedro Infante six boards and three points. Zach Keller had 11 rebounds, three points and two blocked shots for Anette’s. Kyle Walston supplied nine points, Andrew Christian and Dayne Contreras seven points and six boards apiece, Eli Souza seven points, Antonio Fernandez six points, and Roberto Rico six rebounds.
Napa Firefighters Association withstood a late charge to edge McDonald’s, 41-39, with George Bolen getting 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, Blake Hoban nine points and five steals, Marcus Nunes nine points and four steals, Grant Koehler seven rebounds and six points, and Eduardo Barajas and Matthew Heun two steals each. For McDonald’s, Jacks Madigan got 14 points and two steals, Austin Michie 13 points, Lucas Brandon 11 rebounds, Elliot Suhr four points, and Jeremy Tsuhihara and Trent Maher two steals apiece.