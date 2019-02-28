St. John’s Lutheran School sent 88 students from grades 5-8 to the annual Lutheran Elementary School Tournament Feb. 14-16 at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.
More than 900 students representing 17 schools in four western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music and performing arts events.
A seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball team coached by Randy Johnson took first place in the Mount Hood Division by defeating Grace Lutheran School of Pocatello, Idaho.
A seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball team coached by Rick Ruiz finished second in the Columbia Division.
The seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball team, guided by head coach Joy Dahl and assistant coach Kim Perez, also placed second.
The swim team, coached by Kevin Corley and Kari Perna, took first place.
The dance team’s lyrical piece to “Dream Small” by Josh Wilson was named Outstanding Performance. The team is coached by Lauren Newton-Frey and coached and choreographed by DeDe Messner.
The cheer team, coached by DeDe Messner and Lauren Newton-Frey, with guest coaches Pria Bose and Angie Ruiz, placed second.
Local Radio
Heun, Gallegos on SportsVine
Steve Heun and Milton Gallegos are the scheduled guests of the KVON “SportsVine” show on Saturday.
The hour-long show, hosted by Duey Green, starts at 9 a.m. on KVON-1440 AM. It is re-aired the following Wednesday at 10 a.m. each week on KVON.
Heun and Gallegos will be on hand to talk about the 53rd annual Dan Clark Basketball Tournament, which begins Monday at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym.
This year’s tournament will honor the late Richard “Doc” Heun.
Steve Heun’s father, Dr. Richard Heun was president of the Justin High Association (1973-74) and was a key contributor in the development of the Dan Clark Tournament.
Gallegos is the athletic director and a teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic School.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th and 12th Grade Boys
Napa Deputy Sheriffs Association eliminated Napa Police Officers Association from the playoffs with a 58-33 victory, behind Manuel Avila’s 14 points and seven rebounds. Also for Sheriffs, Myles Norris had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, Jerick Castro 12 points, Gurkirat Sandhu seven points and eight boards, Caleb Vallejo 12 rebounds, Ethan Main nine points and two rebounds, and Julian Silverthorne eight points.
Sean Pratt posted 10 points and three steals for Police, while Beau Miller added eight points, Harrison Barrett five rebounds and four points, Jack Troendly and Teagan DeGarmo four points apiece, Cutler Low three points, and Jayge Campbell five boards.
Nielson Construction edged Napa Valley Jewelers in a 55-52 thriller, led by Jimmy Whitt’s 14 points and four steals. Jakob Bittner had 11 points and two steals, Troy Ghisletta 10 points and two steals, Michael Wyckoff eight points and five steals, Nathan Daniel 13 rebounds and five points, Tyler Ghisletta five points, and Justin Yates five boards and two blocked shots.
For Jewelers, Rudy Reyes posted 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Quincy Parker 13 points and five boards, Noah Parker 11 points and two steals, Dillon Mouton seven points and three steals, Carlos Chaves eight boards, and Pedro Infante six rebounds and two blocks.
Louis O’Brien got 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to spark the Sharks to a 46-36 upset of Napa Firefighters Association. Matthew Shane had 12 points for Sharks, Nathaniel Allen eight points and seven boards, Aidan Phillips six points, Cris Soto five rebounds, Ezequiel Caro three points, and Angelo Viran two steals.
Blake Hoban put up 11 points and two steals for Firefighters, Grant Koehler eight rebounds, five points, and two steals, Marcus Nunes six points, Matthew Commander and Eduardo Barajas six boards and two steals apiece, and George Bolen five points and two steals.
Rotary advance with a 39-28 elimination victory over Sunrise Rotary, getting 11 points and six rebounds from Johnny Moss, 12 points from Abrahan Cortes, 10 rebounds and four points from Finn Glascott, four points from Jack Dinsmore, five rebounds from Calvin Bird, and three points from Eli Dion.
Cruz Morales paced Sunrise with 11 points, while Kalani Posey added eight points and five rebounds, Quentin Cordle four points, Josh Marshall and Gavin Zimmerman three points each, and Jordan Furth-Lopez five boards.
Ninth-10th Grade Boys
RE Maher Construction edged Napa Valley Orthopedics, 38-35, getting 10 points from Lucas Bezmaruci and seven rebounds. RJ Campbell chipped in six points and two steals, Ruben Pino eight points, five boards and three steals, and Jacob Clark six points.
John Lopez had 18 points and nine rebounds for NVO, while Andrew Diana added 10 points and six boards, Anthony Edwards six rebounds, and Jacob Kincade three points.
Mark Coleman Insurance downed General Equipment Maintenance, 49-37, with Julian Vega collecting 16 points and two steals, Noah Torrez 13 points, Jason Mateescu 12 rebounds and seven points, and Esteban Reyes eight points and seven boards.
William Hu posted 12 points and seven rebounds for GEM, while Trevin Cholmondeley had 13 boards and seven points, Aaron Thomas eight points and two steals, Zach Montelongo eight rebounds, Ricardo Torres five points, and Jaelin Abernathy three points.
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center came from behind in the fourth quarter to get a 27-23 win over Long Electric. For the winners, Gavin Rabanal had six points and two steals, Jacob Aaron eight rebounds and four points, William Chaidez five points and two steals, Wyatt Chaidez five boards and four points, Doug Bozzini three points, and Gary Yates three steals.
Louie Canepa led Long with nine points and 10 rebounds, with Nathan Materne adding eight boards, Thomas Chrisco five points, five rebounds and two steals, Brandon Cruz five boards, and Justin Ray three points and two steals.