The Vintage High boys soccer team begins pursuit of its third straight league title when it hosts Casa Grande at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Memorial Stadium. The Crushers are ranked No. 5 in the CIF North Coast Section by MaxPreps.com. The Crushers (7-1-1) opened their season Nov. 26 with a 2-0 win over Vallejo, getting second-half goals from Jesus Gonzalez, on an Edgar Correa assist, and Oscar Ochoa, on a pass from Juan Carlos Zepeda.
In a 2-1 win at College Park-Pleasant Hill the next day, the teams were tied at halftime after Vintage’s Christian Ceja scored on a Zepeda assist in the first half, but Jorge Galvan scored the winning goal.
On Nov. 30, Newark Memorial scored in the second half to nip the visiting Crushers 1-0.
But Vintage bounced back with a pair of 1-0 wins – Dec. 3 over visiting Monte Vista, on a second-half goal by Ochoa that was assisted by Gerardo Perez, and Dec. 4 at Santa Rosa High, on another Ochoa goal.
Ochoa scored both goals in a 2-1 home win over Rancho Cotate on Dec. 6, a game that was tied at halftime after he scored on a Diego Cortez assist.
The Crushers were home again on Dec. 10 when they settled for a 1-1 tie with Montgomery — currently ranked No. 1 in the NCS by Maxpreps.com — after Zepeda scored to give them a 1-0 halftime edge.
In a 2-0 win at San Rafael High on Dec. 12, Ochoa scored in the first half on a Ceja assist and assisted Cole Geschwender on a second-half insurance goal.
The Crushers closed their preseason Saturday night with a 7-2 rout at Pittsburg High, grabbing a 5-0 halftime advantage. First-half goals came from Ochoa on a Ceja assist, Gonzalez on a Zepeda assist, Galvan on a Ceja assist, Correa on an Ochoa assist, and Ochoa on a Galvan assist. Perez assisted on second-half goals by Zepeda and Ceja.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th grade boys division
In Week 2 of the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th grade boys division, Nielson Construction edged Fazerrati’s Pizza, 40-37, led by Jimmy Whitt’s 17 points and six rebounds and Nathan Daniel’s 17 boards and four points. Michael Wyckoff had eight points and three steals for Nielson, Troy Ghisletta grabbed seven rebounds, Jacob Bittner had five points and three steals, and Luke Leachman and Justin Yates both got five boards. Gabe Wilson had 15 points and five rebounds for Fazerrati’s, Toby Montoya got eight points and 10 boards, Tommy Chrisco posted eight rebounds and eight points, and Tyson Tanksley contributed 12 boards, six points and four steals.
Deputy Sheriff’s Association downed MacDonald’s, 39-35, getting 16 rebounds, nine points, four steals and two blocked shots from Myles Norris and 11 points and two steals from Jerick Castro. Gurkirat Sandhu got six points and six rebounds for Sheriff’s, Caleb Vallejo had nine boards, three points, three steals and two blocked shots, Ethan Main had four points and four steals, Julian Silverthaorne scored three points, and Emari Dunn added five rebounds, three points, and two steals. MacDonald’s got eight rebounds and six points from Austin Michie, Jeremy Tsujihara’s eight points, Lucas Brandon’s 12 boards and three steals, five points and three steals from Will McLaughlin, Nick Raymond’s six boards and five points, three points and three steals by Jacks Madigan and three points apiece from Erik Cosca and Trent Maher.
Abraham Cortes posted 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals to pace Rotary to a 55-41 decision over Napa Police Officer’s Association. Calvin Bird had 13 points and seven boards for Rotary, William Hiserman pulled down nine rebounds, Ryan Decius and Finn Glascott both scored six points, Jack Dinsmore and Carson Becker each netted three points, and John Moss had seven boards, five points and two steals. Jack Troendly’s 13 points and three steals paced Police, Jake Whipple had six points and four steals, Harrison Barrett had six rebounds, four points and two steals, Dylan Payne scored six points, George Lairds grabbed five boards, and Sean Pratt and Colby Baumbach both netted three points.
Napa Valley Jewelers defeated the Sharks, 46-34, getting 17 points and six rebounds from Quincy Parker, nine points and two steals by Dillon Mouton, eight points by Noah Parker, Quintin Fisher’s six points, five boards from Carlos Chavez, and four points by Rudy Reyes. Matthew Shane’s 13 points led the Sharks, Sam Brovelli had six rebounds and five points, Louis O’Brien had five points and three steals, Nathaniel Allen and Aidan Phillips each scored three points, and Cris Soto contributed seven boards, three points and three blocked shots.
Seth Ponciano’s 14 points and two steals sparked R&S Glazing to a 41-25 victory over Sunrise Rotary, with Casey Peck adding nine points and three steals, Bailey Lorenzen and Angel Ochoa both netting six points, Jonathan Basalt scoring three points, and Benjamin Martin chipping in seven boards, three points and two steals. Filiberto Chavez pulled down nine rebounds for Sunrise, Cruz Morales scored eight points, Juan Leon had seven points, Quentin Cordke grabbed five boards, and Jordan Furth-Lopez and Diego Lopez each got three points.
George Bolen posted 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals, leading Napa Firefighters Association to a 41-27 decision over Anette’s Chocolates. Blake Hoban added nine boards, six points and three steals for Firefighters, Matthew Commander had nine points and two steals, Grant Koehler had six points and two steals, Marcus Nunes had five points and two steals, and Jason Celaya got three points. Anette’s got seven rebounds, five points and two steals from Julian Gonzalez, nine points by Andrew Chrisman, six points from Kyle Walston, five boards by Antonio Fernandez, and Joey Varela’s three points.
7th and 8th Grade Boys
Syar Industries defeated Napa Host Lions, 51-44. Sam Loomis had 27 points and 15 rebounds. Collin Durfee scored 10 points and had six rebounds. For NHL, Liam Ferguson had 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Nick Sims had six points and eight rebounds.
David Capri-Rodriguez’s basket at the buzzer lifted Quinlan Tire past Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 46-45. Caleb Rusin had 24 points and 10 rebounds. For KGN, Zachary Rector had 17 points. Diego Ayala had eight points and six rebounds. Cayman Nelson scored seven points and had nine rebounds.
Athletic Feat beat Syar Industries, 48-36. Jared Martinez had a double-double with 25 points and 19 rebounds. Theodore Maas scored 10 points. Seth Daniel had 11 points and Teagin Cholmondeley had eight rebounds.
Quinlan Tire beat Napa Host Lions, 43-24. Caleb Rusin had 12 points. Joseph Conlon and Dane Connor scored nine points each. Angel Vega scored 10 points. For NHL, Liam Ferguson scored 13 points and Lucas Stephenson had nine rebounds.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa, using a fast-paced offense, ran past Syar Industries 38-12. Noah Ackerman scored 12 points. Zachary Rector and Ismael Lopez-Zuniga had eight points each. Diego Ayala and Tanner Low had eight rebounds each. Teagin Cholmondeley had five points and seven rebounds. Harry La Liberte scored five points.
Syar Industries beat Athletic Feat, 67-46. Samuel Gomez had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Loomis scored 21 points. Collin Durfee had nine points and six rebounds. For Athletic Feat, Jared Martinez and Nathan Marroquin scored 12 points each. Martinez also had 10 rebounds. Zaaziel Satten scored eight points in the losing effort.