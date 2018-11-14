Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7. The clinic is powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings and will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School. Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required.
The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Oct. 29
The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Evolve volleyball tryouts Nov. 3-4
The Evolve Volleyball club will hold tryouts for players ages 14-15 from 2:15 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Vintage High School. They will be preceded by registration and a parents meeting from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
On Nov. 4 at Vintage, for players ages 16-18, signups and the parents meeting will be from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. and tryouts from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The same day, parents will register players ages 11-13 and meet from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., and players will try out from 2:15 to 4 p.m.
Visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com to register or for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.