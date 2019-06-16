John Shackford is known around the Napa Valley as a treasured resident and longtime owner of Shackford’s Kitchen Store. He’s also undefeated as co-manager of the Napa Silverados after teaming up in the dugout with owner and manager Tito Fuentes Jr. to guide Napa to a 14-9 victory over the Salina Stockade on Saturday at Miner Family Field.
“A lot of fun I really enjoyed it. Something I’ll remember for a long time,” said the 90-year old Shackford, who was given the key to the city of Napa and Congressional honor during the pregame ceremony. “We want to see the community support the Silverados.”
Patrick Merkley, who along with his wife, Alix, bought Shackford’s in October, said he admired the way the Silverados’ young players conducted themselves with the utmost respect around “Mr. Shackford,” who owned and operated his Main Street store for 43 years.
“The players were so impressive. I mean the way they treated him, they made him part of it,” Merkley said. “They shook his hand, they called him 'skipper,' it was really pretty impressive how mature and gracious the kids were. They were fantastic. It’s been a memorable day.”
Shackford has sponsored countless youth teams in the Napa Valley, with trophies galore spread out across a table for spectators to see.
“Those were just the ones we could find,” said Merkley. “I’m sure there are tons more. He’s really been an icon of the valley for a long, long time. His store is an important part of the community and he gave to the community for many years through his little league involvement and more. It’s kind of fun that it’s come full circle.”
In honoring a true pillar of the Napa baseball community, and the community as a whole, each and every member of the Silverados wore a jersey that read “Shackford’s” on the front, with number 90 displayed on the back.
“I’ve never co-managed with anyone and it was really an honor for me to have him and Patrick Merkley bring this stuff together,” Fuentes said. “Good thing we got a victory and we’ll look to keep the winning streak going.”
Prior to moving to the Napa Valley area, Shackford was an Air Force jet fighter pilot and captain who served in the Korean War. The St. Helena resident is still an active participant with the Napa Airport Pilots’ Association, as well as the Experimental Aircraft Association.
His love for aviation and baseball seemed to coalesce on a windy Saturday afternoon at Napa Valley College’s Miner Family Field, with a flurry of home runs taking flight.
Salina (3-9) notched the first two deep balls of the game as they built up a 5-3 lead through four innings before Napa (4-8) exploded in the sixth inning with seven runs, three of which came off a deep homer from Silverados’ catcher Nicco Toni that put the game out of reach at 13-6.
For good measure, Jordan Anderson followed things up with a long solo bomb that took off like a jet fighter pilot before caroming off the stadium light past the left field fence to give Napa their 14th run of the night.
After the game, multiple players paid their respects to Shackford, with a few suggesting that he should come to all of their games as a good luck charm.
Though it was challenging to identify which players said so specifically with every player dawning identical jerseys, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was Jordan Garr, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a walk.
It could have also been leadoff man Willie Salas, who also went 3-for-4 while scoring three runs, notching an RBI and drawing a walk after being hit by a pitch.
Though an eight game skid after a 2-0 season start put the Silverados in last place in the Pacific Pro Division briefly, they’ve now won two straight to leapfrog Salina in the standings.
“They’re turning it around. They started playing a little bit more relaxed and more loose, not so tense.” Fuentes said. “They’re just having fun with it now and swinging the bat and having a different approach at the plate.”
The Silverados will be back in action at Miner Field on Tuesday when they host the first-place Sonoma Stompers (8-3). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.