YOUNTVILLE — Sometimes what happens after the game is more important than what happens during it.
Saturday afternoon was the semifinals of the American Legion under-17 California State Tournament, as the Humboldt Eagles and Napa Valley Baseball Club squared off for a berth in the championship game against Pacifica of Southern California.
Each team withstood the near 100-degree temperatures at Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California, but in the end a late rally by the visitors resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Eagles.
After the game, the Napa Valley players went around the grandstands to thank the veterans who attended the contest, as is tradition for the Napa squad. Without a word, all of the Humboldt players stopped celebrating their victory and joined the Napa players. They all lined up in a single file line and made their way around the stadium.
“We are absolute honored and privileged to play at this field in front of the veterans. This opportunity doesn’t exist if it wasn’t for their service,” Humboldt Eagles manager Matt Tomlin said. “So we are just honored to be here. We are honored to play in front of the veterans, and to go into the bleachers and honor them after a game is such a great tradition. To see Napa do that, they are such a great baseball program, and we wanted to join in on that and honor the veterans as well. It just makes this event that more special.”
The summer American Legion season is officially over for the players from Napa, leaving them as the third-best team in the state for their division. This year’s squad was extremely young, with many players playing up a division like Noah Young of Justin-Siena High School.
Napa was without manager Jason Schnaible and pitching coach Jimmy Campbell, who were both ejected earlier in the day during an 11-8 victory over Petaluma.
“I am ecstatic about how this season went. When you get to play over 50 ballgames and have under 15 losses it is just great,” Napa interim manager Ryan Cole said. “We are trying to prepare them for high school and the more time they get out in the dirt, the better they are.”
The Eagles came out strong in the first inning, as leadoff hitter Keenan Morris drew a full-count walk to start the game. Alex Dehzad took the mound for Napa and had an overall strong pitching performance. The Vintage player was selected to start against Humboldt.
“Napa is a really great team, but I have to point out that (Dehzad) pitched today and also played shortstop … is one of the best baseball players we saw all summer,” Tomlin said. “Great respect to their program, great respect to him and they have a great coaching staff. It was an honor to be on the same field as these guys.”
Errors hurt Napa Valley, as Morris attempted to take second base and a missed throw allowed the speedy base runner to advance to third base. The Eagles notched their first run of the game on a deep sacrifice fly to right field from Caleb Ruiz. Humboldt only scored one run in the top of the first inning, but had chances for more.
Hunter Davis was hit by a pitch and stole second, while Lane Thrap hit an infield single. Thrap attempted to take second base, but was caught in a rundown.
Brady Munson of Eureka High School did his job on the mound for the Eagles, getting out of a jam in the bottom of the first inning. Munson threw a complete game while allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters.
“Brady Munson was spectacular on the mound today and that is what he does. He pitches with great tempo and he forces the other team to put the ball in play. He lets his defense work and the defense did great today,” Tomlin said. “I tapped him to pitch today, because he pitched against me in the high school season at St. Bernard’s in the Humboldt County championship game. He beat us and I know how good he is, because he did it against me. I am glad today he was pitching for my team.”
Dehzad regained control in the second inning and started to find his groove. The starting pitcher allowed a single to Drew Nylander, but a smooth double play on the following at-bat ended any danger from the Eagles.
Nick Schuttish was the first to reach base for Napa, as the cleanup hitter made it to first after a bobbled groundball exchange. Munson answered back with a strikeout of Young. Jake Whipple recorded the first hit for Napa with a line drive into left field. Stephen Cole and Logan Nothmann quickly lined out and popped up to the outfield.
Napa made a lot of contact on the afternoon.
“They just know how to swing the bat. Though when you start getting to this level a fly ball is an out. The line drives and the hard hit ground balls are what we are looking for,” Cole said. “It is nice to see them develop the power and after a year when they get more muscle, hopefully next year those balls are going over the fielder’s heads.”
Napa scored two runs in the fourth.
Dehzad was hit by a pitch. Young singled to center field, moving Dehzad to third base. The Justin-Siena outfielder took off for second and a missed tag allowed Dehzad to score the first run for Napa Valley. The rally continued, as Cole hit a single into left field to put runners on the corners. Nothmann helped Napa take the lead, blasting a double into the gap to score Young. Cole attempted to make it from first to home, but was thrown out at the plate.
The Eagles quickly answered in the fifth, as Nylander drew a walk to start the inning and took second on an error. Dehzad quickly forced two pop-ups, but Morris connected with a single to the outfield to score Nylander and tie up the contest.
“You know these Humboldt County kids are tough,” Tomlin said. “It is so fun to coach them. They are tough. They never feel they are out of a game and they will fight you all the way to the end. I am really proud of how my guys played today.”
The Eagles tightened their grip of the game for the three remaining innings, as Napa only managed three base runners for the rest of the contest. Cole finished 2-for-3 with two singles.
Humboldt added two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dehzad ended the contest with a line of six innings pitched allowing four runs on four hits, while fanning four batters for the game.
“This is a fighting crew and they have been together for a while now,” Cole said. “They have gelled and we are scrappy. We fought until the end. These are all great boys.”
Napa reached the game against Humboldt by defeating Petaluma 11-8 earlier in the morning. Petaluma allowed six runs in the bottom of the first inning and was not able to recover from the early blow. Dehzad went 3-for-5 and Cole was 2-for-4.
Theo Llewelyn took the mound to start the game and was relieved by Dylan Rody. Reid McCaffrey was 1-for-4 with a single and a walk.
Napa American Legion will head into fall ball, with some players departing for fall sports like football and water polo at many schools across the Napa Valley.