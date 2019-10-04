Whether pitching a ball game, on stage in pointe shoes, dribbling for a layup, taking a final exam or going in to a job interview, many can relate to the feeling of facing something that scares them and being unwilling to back down.
It is by no coincidence that in those high-intensity moments, the theme song from “Rocky” comes to mind. Nothing is as inspiring as watching someone overcome the impossible to becoming the champion. No matter what sport one plays, what goal they are reaching for, or what hardship they are facing, watching Rocky Balboa run up the steps in Philadelphia brings out the fighter inside.
Everyone has something they are fighting through and, at Matias Martial Arts, Abby Birnbaum was fighting to become a fighter.
Birnbaum, 39, had never boxed before she walked through the doors of Matias Al Amanecer.
“When I first came to class, I had no combat sport experience,” she said. “I had no boxing knowledge and had zero intentions of ever competing. Never in a million years did I think I would fight in the ring, but boxing kept challenging me in new and exciting ways. I became hungry to grow and improve.”
Francisco Matias, owner and chief instructor of Matias Martial Arts, pushed her. Her teammates pushed her. She would go home to her three children and keep pushing herself. She would come back and keep going. Her teammates watched her get better, stronger, more confident, and she inspired them. Her kids would come to the gym and watch their mom work hard at something she loved, inspiring them as well.
On Sept. 21, Birnbaum competed in the International USA Boxing Dreamland Masters Championship. There she won a belt and returned home a champion.
The day of her fight, she said she was “filled with anticipation, nerves, excitement and adrenaline,” adding, “I had just finished an intensive six-week camp the school created for me to focus on what I needed to improve in order to win.”
Although it is a personal battle to have the courage to step in the ring, Birnbaum was not alone.
“The day of the fight, I felt incredibly supported, prepared and pumped up,” she recalled.
At 6 a.m. the day of her fight, her teammates met at the gym for the drive to Los Gatos. In the back seat of the truck were three teammates and they all believed in each other, supported each other, and sparred with each other.
Anyone of any age, experience or background can become a fighter if they have the will and a good coach, said Matias, who teaches littles ninjas, boxers and all-around fighters to jab, cross and slip. He helps them perfect their hook, strengthen their body shots, and teaches them footwork. He said fighters “get fast, learn humility, get strong, learn self-control, get flexible, and become a fighter.”
“Unlike the adrenaline that wears off after you score a touchdown, the characteristics that you gain as a fighter don’t wear off,” he said.
Matias Martial Arts is at 711 Lincoln Ave., Napa, and can be contacted at napakarate@gmail.com or 320-8282.