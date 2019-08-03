Sidekicks Martial Arts has been home to at least two national champions every year for the last 15 years. Now a national team member calls the Napa studio home after Amber “Bobcat” Cinq-Mars dominated her division at the AAU Olympic Sparring National Team trials in Raleigh, North Carolina last Wednesday and Thursday.
Sidekicks coach Meaghan Ford traveled with Cinq-Mars and helped conquer tough competition.
All eyes for the Senior teams were focused on making the Olympic team ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“No martial arts school in the North Bay has ever been home to a USA national team member until now,” said Sidekicks Chief Instructor Matt Weber. “We are super excited about this this accomplishment on Amber’s part. Making it on the national team in the Olympic year and traveling with the Olympic team is an enormous opportunity.”