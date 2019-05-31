Bill Buckner arrived for the Napa Silverados’ Opening Day game in late May a year ago at Napa Valley College wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, denim jeans, designer-type sport shoes and sunglasses.
It brought back memories for me of seeing him that day in June of 1979, when he walked into the visitor’s clubhouse at Candlestick Park in San Francisco as a member of the Chicago Cubs.
Well dressed. Very polite and respectful. Soft-spoken. Honored and proud of his career in baseball. Very aware of his background and extremely grateful of the people who influenced him as an athlete at an early age in his life.
Buckner, wearing a Silverados cap, threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches at Storm Field during pregame ceremonies to help kick off Napa’s first season in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent league.
It was the last time that I saw and spoke with Buckner, who died on Monday. Buckner, a 1968 Napa High School graduate who played 22 seasons in the major leagues, was 69.
He passed away after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, Buckner’s family said in a statement, according to an Associated Press report.
“To be able to play (22) years, I enjoyed every game, every day,” Buckner told me in the Silverados’ dugout, along the first-base side. “I was always excited about driving to the ballpark — even to the last day of my career.”
His final game was May 30, 1990 for the Boston Red Sox.
Buckner, a left-handed hitting first baseman-outfielder-designated hitter, batted .289 with 174 home runs and 1,208 RBIs during his career.
He was the second player chosen in the 1968 June draft and won the National League batting title in 1980 with the Cubs.
He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Kansas City Royals. He was an All-Star in 1981 and totaled 2,715 hits in his career.
“He just was absolutely a phenomenal hitter,” said Warren Brusstar, a 1970 Napa High graduate and former pitcher who spent parts of nine seasons in the major leagues, the last three with the Cubs, whom he was with from 1983-85. “As far as hand-eye coordination and putting the bat on the baseball, nobody was even in his class. He was head and shoulders above everybody. Bill could take any pitch — it didn’t matter what it was. If he wanted to make contact with it, he’d hit it. He was amazing.”
Amazing is right.
Buckner was a superstar in baseball at Napa High, batting .667 in 1967 and .529 in 1968.
He was also a standout in football, as he was selected to the Coaches All-American team two straight years as a wide receiver. He had 61 career receptions for 963 yards.
He played basketball his senior year.
He is known as one of the great hitters to play in the major leagues, twice collecting more than 200 hits in a season and was the doubles leader in two different seasons, despite suffering injuries to his ankle and leg.
“You always look up to the people that are playing sports in front of you, as you were coming through — I always did,” Brusstar, a Napa resident and NVC’s pitching coach, said Wednesday. “He was one of the greatest athletes to ever play at Napa High — both football and baseball. He was just a phenomenal athlete. It showed by the length of his major league baseball career.
“He could do whatever he wanted to do with the bat. One of the greatest competitors — would do anything to win.
“Not too many people play 22 years in the big leagues and have the kind of career he had. Bill definitely should be in the (National Baseball) Hall of Fame for the amount of hitting and everything he did, all sorts of things that are Hall of Fame worthy of. Hopefully in due time he gets his recognition, the way it should be, because he definitely should be in the Hall of Fame.”
Buckner and Brusstar were teammates on the Cubs for a year and a half.
Buckner has been honored over the years.
* He was inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
* He was inducted into the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2010.
* He was the 1967 Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Baseball State Player of the Year.
* He was named to the California Interscholastic Federation 100th Anniversary Spring All-Century Team in 2015.
“From the time I started competing, it’s about trying to win in a team sport,” Buckner said in an interview in 2010 from his home in Meridian, Idaho.
“Just to be able to do something for a living that you enjoyed just playing, something that you wanted to do since you were a little kid, to have it work out and play 20-plus years, I’m just very, very fortunate. I was at the right place at the right time, worked hard and was pretty motivated. It just worked out.”
Buckner played for Clarence Tye, his baseball coach at Napa High, and Clint Smith, his American Legion coach during the summer season.
“When I think about what Coach Smith and Coach Tye did for me, it’s unbelievable. They were mentors. I was very fortunate,” he said. “I had good coaches. I have nothing but good memories.
“I was very fortunate. They knew the game and they could teach us. They were great people and taught us a lot of things, more than just sports, about life and how to conduct yourself and motivation.
“They were two of the most influential people in my life. I was very fortunate to have those guys helping me out. They left a pretty good legacy. I couldn’t ask for anything better.
“The thing you remember the most are the people you’re surrounded by, the teachers and the coaches. Those were quality people at a quality time. Everything about it was great.”
After retiring as a player, Buckner stayed in the game and was the hitting coach for four years for Toronto and two years with the Chicago White Sox.
Brusstar was used primarily as a middle relief pitcher during his major league career. He appeared in 340 games and compiled a career record of 28-16 with 14 saves, while posting a 3.51 earned-run average over nine years in the majors.
He won a World Series title with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.
Brusstar was a pitching coach in the Phillies’ organization for six years
He’s in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, NVC Athletic Hall of Fame and Fresno State Wall of Fame.
He’s in the Philadelphia Hall of Fame as a member of the 1980 world champion Phillies.